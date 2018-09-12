Apple 2018 iPhone models price, case cover, SIM tray pics leaked ahead of launch

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max price, design details leaked ahead of launch at the Apple September 12 keynote event (Image Source: ConceptiPhone) Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max price, design details leaked ahead of launch at the Apple September 12 keynote event (Image Source: ConceptiPhone)

Apple is all set to unveil its 2018 iPhone models at its September 12 keynote event. While the annual event is just a few hours away, more details about the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xr have surfaced online ahead of launch.

US-based case maker, Spigen has listed cases of the supposed iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus. The cases reveal the design of the two smartphones featuring a glass back and vertically stacked dual rear cameras. The leaked case renders further showcase display with a cutout on top.

Meanwhile, live renders of the iPhone Xs model appeared on Weibo as well. The hands-on images corroborating the Spigen iPhone case covers showcased the device featuring a display with thin bezels and notch on top. The leaked images show that the smartphone will have a similar design to the iPhone X. The images also reveal the new space wallpaper that was earlier shared by 9to5Mac.

Additionally, the Russian website Hi-tech.mail.ru revealed the pricing of the purported iPhone Xs. The site managed to take the screenshot of the iPhone Xs pricing which they claim to have taken from Apple’s website. As per the listing, Apple iPhone Xs will come for a price starting at $899 (roughly Rs 65,400). The website also reveals a Black colour version of the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr model with single camera module at the back.

Apple iPhone Xs price was first spotted by the Russian website Hi-tech.mail.ru Apple iPhone Xs price was first spotted by the Russian website Hi-tech.mail.ru

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac citing unconfirmed source suggested that the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max model will be the ‘heaviest model’ at 7.34 ounces. The report mentioned that device will weigh heavier than the iPhone 8 Plus due to the stainless steel band expected on iPhone Xs Max.

Apple will include the 5W charging brick with USB-Type A instead of the previously speculated 18W USB Type-C charger, as per the report. 9to5Mac further cites that the Apple iPhone Xs Mac will come with dual-SIM tray which will be placed at the bottom of the device.

The speaker grills are said to be redesigned and with the dual-SIM slot, the phone could have four holes on one side of the Lightning port and seven holes on the other side.

Besides this, the report claims that Apple Watch Series 4 processor might be upgraded to 64-bit with S4 SiP (system in package). Apple Watch Series 4 is expected to have a ‘beautiful facelift’ with a large screen and slimmer bezels, notes the report.

Finally popular tipster, Benjamin Geskin showcased SIM trays of the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr model. The leaked image revealed single SIM trays in five colour options- Red, Blue, Brown, Space Grey and Silver.

