Apple 2018 iPhone front panels leaked online for all three variants

Apple iPhone 2018 series will have three options with the biggest being 6.5-inches in size. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple iPhone 2018 series will have three options with the biggest being 6.5-inches in size. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple 2018 iPhone series has become the subject of many leaks, and the latest set includes the front panels for all upcoming iPhones. According to the rumour mill, Apple is supposed to release three iPhones for 2018; one which will be similar to the original iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED, there will be an iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch display and a more budget friendly iPhone X or iPhone 9 with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

The latest set of images were shared by tipster Ben Geskin who has the handle @VenyaGeskin1 on Twitter, which reveal the front panel of all three upcoming iPhones. It looks like iPhone X Plus will have a slightly thicker bezel. However, all three 2018 iPhones will continue with the notch on the front, where the Face ID camera and its components are housed. Apple is expected to continue with Face ID on all three 2018 iPhones, even the budget option.

The leaked panels are in line with other rumours we have seen around the 2018 iPhone series. Apple is could also introduce a dual-SIM variant of iPhone X Plus and the budget iPhone 9, according to earlier reports. Bloomberg had reported that Apple might be exploring dual-SIM options in some markets, though whether that turns out to be true is something we will have to wait and see. The company has never offer dual-SIM options of its iPhones.

The 2018 iPhone panels as leaked by VenyaGeskin1. (Image source: VenyaGeskin1 from Twitter) The 2018 iPhone panels as leaked by VenyaGeskin1. (Image source: VenyaGeskin1 from Twitter)

Apple’s iPhone 9 or the cheapest iPhone X in the 2018 series will also come with a single rear camera. The dual-rear camera system will be limited to the other two iPhone X variants, both of which will cost more. According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the iPhone X budget variant could start at $600, while iPhone X with 5.8-inches display will have a price of $800. Finally, iPhone X Plus will be the most expensive on the list with close to $1000 price point.

Apple iPhone 9 or the budget iPhone X could also come without 3D Touch feature, according to some reports. Instead it will have a tougher glass on the front. The new 2018 iPhones are expected to launch in September.

Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has also said that the company will introduce new iPads with the Face ID feature on the front. An Apple Watch Series 4 with a bigger display and thinner bezels is also expected during the launch event in September. Finally, the second generation of AirPods could also be revealed.

