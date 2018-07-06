Apple 2018 iPhones leaked in new blue, orange, gold colour variants

The entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone or iPhone 9 will arrive on grey, white, blue, red and orange colour options. (Image: 9to5Mac) The entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone or iPhone 9 will arrive on grey, white, blue, red and orange colour options. (Image: 9to5Mac)

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models in 2018, one of which will be an affordable variant with LCD display. Now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed (via 9to5Mac) that the new iPhones could come in a “plethora of colours”. As per the report, the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will be made available in black, white and a new gold colour variant. To recall, a gold colour option for the unreleased iPhone X was previously leaked in a document by Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone has a gold stainless steel frame with a gold glass back, similar to the iPhone 8.

The entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone or iPhone 9 will arrive on grey, white, blue, red and orange colour options. Now, we have seen red iPhone in the past, which Apple typically releases as Product (RED) a few months after debut og new iPhone models. However, new orange and blue colour versions should be interesting on the new iPhone, which is said to feature an all-glass back. The ‘grey’ will likely be Space Gray colour option that we have seen on previous models as well.

As per Kuo, the higher-end 6.5-inch OLED iPhone model or iPhone X Plus could be priced at around $1000, which is around Rs 68,800 on conversion. In fact, the new iPhone X is rumoured to come with dual-SIM capabilities, a first on any iPhone. Apple iPhone X Plus could be the most expensive variant of the thee new iPhones expected this year. The phone will sport vertically stacked dual-rear cameras and have 4GB RAM compared to last year’s iPhone X which had 3GB RAM.

As for the pricing of 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X model, the analyst predicts it could cost around $700 (Rs 48,000 approx). The phone is expected to sport a design similar to that of the original iPhone X, complete with a notch for Face ID feature. However, there will be Touch ID or 3D Touch on this phone it will have single rear cameras. A third model or iPhone X 2018 is expected to ship with a 5.8-inch OLED screen with Face ID, dual rear cameras, and more at around $800. All three new iPhones should be powered by Apple’s A12 chip as well as continue with the glass and metal design.

