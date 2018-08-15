Apple’s 2018 iPhones prototypes revealed in new video

Apple iPhone 2018 series prototypes: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus are seen in this photo. (Image source: Screenshot from YouTube video by DetroitBORG) Apple iPhone 2018 series prototypes: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus are seen in this photo. (Image source: Screenshot from YouTube video by DetroitBORG)

Apple is supposed to release three new iPhones in September 2018, and another video has leaked which gives a look at the iPhone prototypes. The video shared by YouTuber DetroitBORG reveals all three dummy iPhones, which were given to him by Australian tipster Sonny Dickson.

All three Apple iPhone variants: the iPhone 9 with the 6.1-inch display, iPhone X Plus with 6.5-inch display and the iPhone X with its 5.8-inch display are seen in the video and also compared with the older iPhone 8 series. The iPhone 9 or the LCD variant is expected to replace the iPhone 8 from last year.

The video gives a good look at all three prototypes. It looks like the iPhone 9 or iPhone with the 6.1-inch display will come with a single rear camera at the back, just like the other leaks have reported. The iPhone X 2018 will continue with the 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone X Plus could have a bigger 6.5-Plus screen.

The two iPhone X variants will sport a dual rear camera, which will be vertically aligned as seen in the previous generation. However, all three iPhones in 2018 will come with Face ID on the front and a notch with all the hardware for the Face ID feature being placed in there.

According to the video, Apple iPhone X with the 5.8-inch display looks very similar to the current iPhone X, though it will come with newer hardware, processor and will be faster. Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Watch 4, new MacBook Air series and revamped iPads with FaceID in September.

The Apple iPhone 2018 series could also have a dual-SIM option. Reports claim the 6.1-inch LCD variant will have a dual-SIM feature as well. The option for this feature has also been spotted in the iOS 12 code. However, reports claim the dual-SIM option could be limited to China market, and might not launch in India.

Apple is yet to announce a September date for the event, which is likely to take place in the first week. Reports have also claimed that the 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone 2018 series could be delayed and might not ship till October-November. This will be the most budget friendly option on the list at $600-$700; the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus for 2018 are expected to start at $800 and $999 respectively.

