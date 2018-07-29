Apple’s next-gen iPad Pros to come with FaceID, no headphone jack: Report

Apple is planning to bring the updated iPad Pro with FaceID and slimmer bezels. (Image of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro for representation) Apple is planning to bring the updated iPad Pro with FaceID and slimmer bezels. (Image of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro for representation)

The 2018 iPad Pro might be getting a significant design change, if a report from Japanese site Macotakara is to be believed. The report says both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will come with reduced bezels, making them mimic the edge-to-edge display of the iPhone X.

Macotokara quotes supply chain sources who claim the 10.5-inch iPad Pro dimensions will be reduced from 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm to 247.5 x 178.7 x 6 mm while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be trimmed from 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm to 280 x 215 x 6.4mm.

The report claims the next-generation iPad Pros will lose the 3.5mm headphone jack which wouldn’t be a huge surprise. The new iPad Pros will also feature Apple’s FaceID, something we have heard before. The site claims FaceID on the iPad Pro will only work in portrait mode, though.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Apple is planning to bring the updated iPad Pro with FaceID and slimmer bezels. Apple’s plans to release an iPad Pro with FaceID was first revealed by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (now with TF Securities), who said the launch will happen in 2018.

The 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros were released way back in June 2017. There’s no word on expected pricing yet. The updated 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will likely cost more than their predecessors, which start at $649 (or approx Rs 65,691) and $799 (or approx Rs 80,874) respectively.

The new iPad Pros are expected to be released in September, alongside a slew of new devices including the 2018 iPhone X, iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus, MacBook, MacBook Air 2, Mac Mini, AirPods 2, and a larger Apple Watch.

