Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air, iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support announced

Apple has announced the all-new iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support as well as a new 10.5-inch iPad Air. Both the new iPads have been launched ahead of Apple’s March 25 launch event.

A new iPad Air 10.5-inch boasts Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset with a 70 per cent boost in performance. Although it still features Touch ID rather than Face ID, it does come with a 20 per cent largest display. Plus, Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air also supports Apple Pencil.

Next up is a successor to the iPad Mini 4 with the all-new iPad Mini. Featuring a 7.9-inch display, Apple says the screen is 25 per cent brighter than the old iPad Mini. Like the 10.5-inch iPad Air, the 7.9-inch iPad Mini does not feature Face ID. But yes, the all-new iPad Mini is a step up from the iPad Mini 4 in terms of performance, thanks to Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. Surprisingly, the 7.9-inch tablet also has Apple Pencil support.

Both the new 10.5-inch iPad Air and 7.9-inch iPad Mini will be made available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, with three colours to choose from: silver, space gray and gold options, with 64GB and 256GB storage choices. The 10.5-inch iPad Air starts at $499 with WiFi, or $629 for the WiFi + Cellular model. Meanwhile, the new iPad mini starts at $399 for the WiFi model. The cellular model will cost $529.