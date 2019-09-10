Apple 10.2-inch iPad introduced, comes with Smart Connector

Toggle Menu Sections
Apple has introduced the seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen, an A10 Fusion processor and a Smart Connector. The entry-level iPad costs $329.

Apple has launched a new 10.2-inch iPad at its fall event in Cupertino, California.

In a surprise announcement, Apple made the seventh-generation iPad official at the company’s fall event in Cupertino, California. The entry-level iPad replaces the current 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple says the new iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina Display. It’s also the first non-iPad Pro with Apple’s Smart. Connector. The iPad also supports the first-generation iPad Pencil. The new iPad will be available to order from today, and will be made available for shipping towards the end of the month in the US. It costs $329 for regular customers, while educational institutions can buy the device for $299.

