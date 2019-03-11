Android Q beta will be available for more smartphones than Android P beta

Google is planning to launch its latest operating system Android Q this year, and it seems the company is planning to have more smartphones under the beta testing program ahead of its annual Google I/O 2019, according to media reports.

A year ago, when Google had launched the Android P Beta Program, its Pixel range of smartphones had received the update immediately. Google has also announced seven non-Pixel devices, which were eligible for the Android P beta. The list included, Essential PH-1, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

This year, Google is planning have more smartphone manufacturers on-board for the beta update, XDA Developers reported quoting Android Developer Illiyan Malchev in the Android Developers Backstage podcast.

“So at Google I/O [2018], when we did the first beta, we had all these companies lined up and that was really that amazing. The number is bigger for the upcoming Android release, which I am very happy about. I cannot share the exact numbers yet,” the report quoted Malchev as saying.

Last month, details about Android Q’s privacy and permission settings had emerged out, as XDA Developers dug deep into the early AOSP build of Google’s upcoming operating system.

According to the report, the privacy and permission settings of the new version have been improved to give users a clear look at– which app is using what.

Google has already announced that its I/O conference will take place from May 7 to May 9, 2019. The company will reveal its Android Q operating system along with other major software updates at this event.