Android Q beta updates for Pixel being tested via Google Play Store: Report

Google could be exploring the idea of pushing out system updates via the Play Store, according to some reports. The Android Q beta is already available for Pixel users, and in the latest version, some users reported that they got got the system update in the Play Store, similar to how one gets notifications for app updates.

According to 9to5Google, a Pixel 3 user who is on the Android Q beta shared the information on Reddit pointing out that they “got an update notification, not like a regular system update, but similar to one you get for an app update, and my phone restarted automatically after that.” The user was unable to take a screenshot of the same, so this claim is still unclear. It seems that this was not a full OS update either as the build number remained unchanged.

Earlier the website had reported that they had spotted a provision in the APK version 14.5.52 of the Play Store, which included “several strings related to downloading and installing a System Update.” The report showed that the Google Play string could be referring to operating system updates, and that in the future users would be able to start downloads and installs for new versions of Android right from the Play Store.

The feature is likely in testing from Google. Right now users have to go to the Settings app and check for updates and then install them. The Android Q beta 2 was released last week, and Google later released a patch to address some of the problems. The new beta fixed problems regarding apps crashing on startup and permission behaviour related to device reboots, according to 9to5Google.

Google’s I/O 2019 is coming up on May 7 where the company will presumably reveal more details about the upcoming version of Android Q. With the new version of Android, Google is looking at improving privacy and app permissions, and will also be adding support for devices like those with a foldable screens. Android Q is also supposed to introduce a system wide Dark mode natively.

The I/O keynote will also be watched for another big announcement from Google. The company could reveal its new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones during the developer conference. These are supposed to the mid-range variants of the more premium Pixel devices.