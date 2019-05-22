Android Q beta for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro is now available

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have officially been launched, and both phones run the company’s OxygenOS with Android Pie. While OnePlus 7 Pro is already on sale, OnePlus 7 will go on sale from June in India. The company has now made the Android Q beta for both the OnePlus 7 phones available.

Advertising

When Android Q’s beta was shown by Google at its I/O developer conference earlier this month, the company also listed out other devices which would be eligible for the beta. OnePlus was also on the list and the Android Q developer preview beta for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T is already available.

While the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 beta for Android Q is now available on the official OnePlus forum, the company cautions that not all should install the build. In a blogpost OnePlus has said that this build of Android Q is best suited for developers and early adopters. Given the build is still in an early stage of development, the company is not recommending flashing this ROM by those who have little or no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs.

OnePlus also warns there is a risk of “BRICKING your phone” if one does decides to install the Android Q beta. The company has listed the number of known issues with the Android Q beta for now, and these include the ambient display not working, system stability issues, inability to send SMS when VoLTE is on as well as navigation gestures not working along with recovery mode.

Advertising

Read more: OnePlus 7 Pro review: The flagship on steroids, still with budget pricing

OnePlus also warns that some apps may not function as expected when running on this Developer preview release. OnePlus 7/7 Pro users need to please make sure the battery level is above 30% and minimum 3GB of available storage space when installing the developer ROM.

How to install Android Q Developer preview on OnePlus 7 Pro

Here are the steps that the company has listed to install the Developer preview via Local OTA Update. Keep in mind this method will erase all the contents of the phone, so users should do a backup first.

First, users need to download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. The link for the download is available on OnePlus forum here. Second they should copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

After this go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package >upgrade. The system upgrade should be completed to 100%.

After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. Phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting. The update is then successfully installed on the OnePlus 7 device.​

How to rollback Android Q Developer preview on OnePlus 7 Pro

For those who want rollback to the stable official version from the Android Q Developer preview, they can follow the steps below. Again do a backup of your data beforehand, as the update will delete all data from the phone.

Once again, download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server and copy the Rollback package to the phone storage.

Then go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100%.

After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting. The rollback is then successful.