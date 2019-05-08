Android Q Beta 3: Compatible devices, how to download, and everything else to know

At Google I/O 2019, the company has announced that the third beta of Android Q will come to fifteen non-Pixel smartphones from various OEMs, like OnePlus and Xiaomi. The previous two Android Q betas were limited to the Pixel series smartphones, such as Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Advertising

If you own one of these devices (below), Android Q beta 3 can be download right now in order to experience the next version of Google’s mobile OS. In this guide, we will tell you the list of compatible devices that are getting Android Q 3 beta, how to get it, and the biggest features of Android Q. Read on:

Android Q Beta 3: Compatible devices

The updated version of Android Q beta is coming to all Pixel devices, as well as 15 other smartphones from well-known OEMs like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo among others. It is good to see that Google is trying to broaden the availability of Android beta software to as many as Android smartphones. Last year, this list was limited to seven devices.

Google Pixel devices; how to download Android Q beta

The latest update to Android is coming to the original Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The best way to download and install the Android Q beta to your Pixel device is by visiting this page. Once you open the page, you will see the option to opt in and accept the Android Q Beta terms and conditions. Once you complete the enrollment process, you will start receiving over-the-air updates as part of Android Q builds.

Advertising

However, before you sign up, we would urge you to back up all the data on your device. Also, we recommend you to download the Android Q beta on a secondary device. The updates you will receive as part of the Android beta programme may contain defects and bugs. Yes, you can opt out of the Android Q beta programme. But there is a cost involved.

“If you opt out when your device is running a beta version of Android, all user data on the device will be wiped,” says Google. “If you choose to stay enrolled until the end of the program, you will graduate from the program and receive an update to the stable public release of Q. Your device will not be wiped.”

Also read: Top 5 Android Q features to look forward to

Android smartphones; how to download Android Q beta

Other than the Google Pixel devices, a total of 15 Android smartphones are eligible to get the Android Q beta. Unfortunately, there is no Android Q beta for Samsung Galaxy smartphones yet, which is a bit surprising.

Here’s the list of full Android smartphones that can enroll in the Android Q beta:

*Asus Zenfone 5z

*Essential PH-1

*Huawei Mate 20 Pro

*LG G8

*Nokia 8.1

*OnePlus 6T

*Oppo Reno

*Realme 3 Pro

*Sony Xperia XZ3

*Tecno Spark 3 Pro

*Vivo X27

*Vivo NEX S

*Vivo NEX A

*Xiaomi Mi 9

*Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

Android Q: Top features

Android Q is the next-generation of Google’s mobile operating system. Google said it is designing the latest Android OS for 5G smartphones and foldable devices. Some of the features that are new to Android Q are as follows:

*Dark Mode

*New gestures

*Bubbles

*Screen recording

*Better privacy and location controls

*Focus Mode

Google hasn’t said what the Q will stand for. The Android Q release date is likely to happen in August, but right now, you can try the Android Q Beta 3 on compatible devices.