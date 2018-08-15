Android Pie to roll out for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 in phased manner, confirms company

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 to get Android Pie update in phased manner Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 to get Android Pie update in phased manner

Nokia’s smartphones from the budget portfolio Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the flagship model, Nokia 8 will get Android Pie, confirms company. Nokia in its official Twitter responding to user queries that Android Pie will be available for the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner to secure “quality delivery.”

“Hi, Android Pie will be available for the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. Roll-out will be phased as usual to secure quality delivery. Nokia 7 Plus is part of the Android One program, which guarantees two years of software updates, including Pie,” the tweet reads.

Hi, Android Pie will be available for the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. Roll-out will be phased as usual to secure quality delivery. Nokia 7 Plus is part of the Android One program, which guarantees two years of software updates, including Pie. — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 8, 2018

HMD Global had already revealed its plans to bring Google’s latest Android Pie to all Nokia Android-powered smartphones including the entry-level handset, Nokia 1. The company recently rolled out Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4) for the mid-range smartphone, Nokia 7 Plus.

The update with the file size of 1.4GB came with July security patch. The developer preview (Beta 4) version 3.150 brought a new navigation system, new notification panel and a new settings menu for the Nokia 7 Plus. Along with these, the update also came with app actions, adaptive brightness and adaptive battery power prioritisation.

Nokia 7 Plus is available in the India market for a price of Rs 25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Android One powered handset runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, Carl Zeiss branded 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras, stock Android UI and 3,800mAh battery. The phone features a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

