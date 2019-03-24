Honor 8X now getting Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 in India: Report

Honor has reportedly started rolling out the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update for Honor 8X in India, XDA Developers reported. Earlier this month, the company had promised to rollout this new update starting March 18.

Xiaomi had begun testing EMUI 9 beta on Honor 8X in January, and stable update (EMUI 9.0.1) with a size of 3.14GB is now rolling out to select users, the report said citing of their recognized contributor miststudent2011.

The handset was launched in October 2018 with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.0. Additionally, this new update has already been rolled out to Honor View10 and Honor Play smartphones.

To check for the software update, go to Settings — System — System update — Check for updates. The over-the-air (OTA) update will be rolling out in a phased manner.

The Honor 8X comes with 6.5-inch display and 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. It has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 PPI. The device has Kirin 710 octa-core processor with Mali G51 GPU. It comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded through microSD card. The smartphone has 3,750mAh battery with quick charging ability.