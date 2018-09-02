Android distribution numbers for August 2018 show Oreo at 14.6%, Android 9 Pie missing

Android distribution August 2018: Android Oreo has witnessed biggest gains with a total of 2.5 points (Image source: Reuters) Android distribution August 2018: Android Oreo has witnessed biggest gains with a total of 2.5 points (Image source: Reuters)

Google has released Android distribution numbers for August 2018. The latest Android version, Android Pie is not a part of the list, however, Android Oreo has witnessed biggest gains with a total of 2.5 points. Android 8.0 and Android 8.1 Oreo share has increased to 14.6 per cent of Android devices, which is up from 12.1 per cent from July’s Android distribution numbers. Apparently, Android 7.0 Nougat seems to be powering the most Android devices with a combined 30.8 per cent share between Android 7.0 and Android 7.1. The Android 7.0 is installed on 10.5 per cent of all Android phones, while share seems to have doubled on Android 7.1 Nougat at 20.3 per cent.

While Android Nougat overall percentage remains the same as that of the figures reported last month, older Android versions have seen a decrease since the last distribution report. Android 6.0 Marshmallow is the most widely used build after Nougat at 22.7 per cent. However, Marshmallow dropped 0.8 per cent points from 23.5 per cent reported last month. The near 4-year-old Android 5.0 and 5.1 Lollipop is still running on 19.2 per cent of Android devices followed by Android 4.4 KitKat at 8.6 per cent.

Android JellyBean runs 3.5 per cent of Android devices, while Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread both are at 0.3 per cent of the devices that ‘visited’ Google Play Store in the last week. Surprisingly, Gingerbread share increased by 0.1 per cent from July (0.2 per cent). While August Android distribution numbers showed numbers for Android Oreo, Nougat, Lollipop, and older Android versions; the latest Android OS build, Android Pie is nowhere listed. Android 9 Pie was announced last month and it is currently available on Google Pixel handsets and the Essential phone.

