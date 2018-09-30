Android 9 Pie remains missing in new September distribution numbers

Android 9.0 Pie still absent in Google’s revised Android distribution chart for September

Google has released the revised statistics for Android distribution and the latest version, Android 9.0 Pie is still nowhere in the list. Notably, the new Android 9 Pie was launched in early August for the Google Pixel and Pixel 2 series, following Essential Phone, OnePlus 6 and Nokia 7 Plus. While the latest Android version is absent in the revised statistics for the month, even the previous two revisions that were released last month did not show any share of Android Pie. Google released the Android platform distribution numbers in the mid of September and the revised statistics are gathered from the Play Store over a period of 7 days ending September 28.

The revised Android distribution numbers show that Android Pie is apparently below the 0.1 per cent distribution. Android Nougat 7.0 and 7.1 dominating the distribution share comprised of 29.3 per cent of the total Android share in September. Nougat fell slightly from 30.8 per cent share reported earlier this month, however, it managed to capture the major share in the Android market in September.

Also Read: Android distribution numbers for August 2018 show Oreo at 14.6%, Android 9 Pie missing

Meanwhile, Android Marshmallow with 21.6 per cent makes the operating system the second most used version in Android. Android Oreo version 8.0 and 8.1 saw a significant jump from 14.6 per cent to 19.2 per cent. Android 8.0 Oreo individually captured 13.4 per cent which is 2.0 per cent up from the previous 11.4 per cent share. Android 8.1 Oreo, on the other hand, gathered 5.8 per cent from the previous 3.2 per cent.

As for the older Android version, the latest Android distribution chart shows Android Lollipop at 18.3 per cent, KitKat at 7.8 per cent and Jelly Bean at 3.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Android Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are at 0.3 per cent each.

Besides the revised Android distribution numbers, Google has also shared fresh data of OpenGL ES adoption with OpenGL 3.2 at 34.7 per cent taking the first slot. OpenGL 3.0 is at 30.1 per cent, while OpenGL 2.0 taking the third slot captured 21.6 per cent share.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd