Google Android 9 Pie update: From OnePlus to Nokia phones, here is a schedule

Android 9.0 Pie, which was announced at the Google I/O conference earlier this year. At the time of launch, the search giant announced that the operating system is available to download on select devices from its partners including, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, Essential and HMD Global’s Nokia will get Android Pie. Of course, Pixel smartphones were among the first phones to be upgraded to Android Pie. Now, OnePlus 6 has started getting OxygenOS Open Beta update based on Android Pie.

Last month, Google unveiled the Go Edition of Android 9.0 Pie to be used by smartphones with lower end specification. The update will start rolling out to entry-level smartphones “later this fall”, as per a company blog post. The Go Edition brings with it several features including up to 500MB of additional storage availability compared to Android Oreo (Go Edition). Let us take a look at a list of smartphones that have or are slated to receive Android Pie:

Android Pie for Google Pixel devices

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were among the first devices to get Pie, which was always been the case with the company’s new operating system. Nexus 6P and Nexus 5 have not received Android Pie given the devices are almost two years old. Android Pie update for Pixel phones is around 1173.0 MB in size so users are recommended to download it on a stable WiFi connection.

Android Pie for Essential PH-1

Google Pixel devices were followed by Andy Rubin’s Essential PH-1 when it comes to Android Pie update. The phone was updated to Pie on the same day it was released. Essential PH-1 was launched early last year. It sports a waterdrop design notched display and dual rear cameras.

We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8 — Essential (@essential) August 6, 2018

Android Pie for OnePlus smartphones

Android P OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 6 is available for download. OnePlus announced the rollout through a tweet, where it also added its official forum link that contains the Android Pie Open Beta build changelog. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones will also be updated to Android Pie. OnePlus One, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will also be eligible for Android 9.0 Pie updates, as per a report by XDA Developers.

Android Pie for Nokia smartphones

HMD Global has said that all Nokia Android-powered smartphones including the entry-level handset, Nokia 1 will be updated to Android Pie. The updated for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 will be rolled out in a phased manner, Nokia said in a tweet. Nokia 7 Plus, which is a part of Google’s Android One program has started to receive Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4).

Android Pie for Motorola smartphones

Motorola devices that will receive Android 9.0 Pie update include: Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus. The company confirmed in an official blog post that devices will start receiving the Pie update this fall, though an official date was not announced.

Android Pie for HTC smartphones

HTC confirmed in a tweet from its official Twitter account, the list of devices that will get Android Pie update. It includes, HTC U12+, HTC U11+, HTC U11, and the HTC U11 Life (Android One) will get the Android Pie update. However, the Taiwanese tech company did not mention the specific time frame for the rollout.

We’re pleased as pie to confirm updates to Android Pie for the HTC U12+, U11+, U11, and U11 life (Android One). Timeframes for roll-out will be announced in due course. We can’t wait to know what you think of Google’s freshest slice of Android! pic.twitter.com/mPJePFegne — HTC (@htc) August 10, 2018

Android Pie for Sony smartphones

Sony’s list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 9.0 Pie includes: Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and the Xperia XZ Premium.

Android Pie for Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Vivo X21

Vivo X21 will likely be the first Vivo smartphone to receive the Pie update as it was one of the devices which took part in Google’s Android P Beta programme. Though Vivo previously said that Android 9.0 Pie will roll out to premium smartphones as well in the fourth quarter of 2018, it did not specify a date. Vivo Nex is also rumoured to get the update.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2S, that was officially listed for the Android P beta-testing, has been confirmed to receive Android Pie. However, Xiaomi has not shared details on when it will roll out the update for Mi Mix 2S.

Android Pie for Huawei smartphones

Huawei has not officially confirmed which of its devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie, though a MyBroadband report suggests that Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite could receive the update by September end.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a big part of Android Pie, which will power user experience on the OS. Perhaps, the biggest change with the OS is the Dashboard feature that lets users keep a tab of how much time they spend on their phone, including details like how many times they unlock it, how many times they look at notifications, and more. Then there’s ‘App Time’ that lets users set a limit on how they should use a particular app as well as a revamped DND mode.

Android Pie also includes ‘Adaptive battery’ feature that takes advantage of the company’s DeepMind to better optimise battery life. Another highlight of this operating system is new gestures for navigating smartphones.

