Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS closed beta leaks for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T: Report

OnePlus is testing a new closed beta build of its HydrogenOS based on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system in China. The build is currently available for both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. According to a report by XDA developers, the build has leaked online for users to try out. It can be assumed that OnePlus will soon release a public beta for the same in the coming days.

Advertising

The build is only available in the Chinese market. International consumers have to wait for the company to start testing Android 9.0 Pie for its OxygenOS skin.

The company only ships HydrogenOS skinned devices to China, whereas all the other markets get devices running the OxygenOS skin. Both the skins have similar code, however, have different a different UI and HydrogenOS comes without any Google services. This is because Google services are banned in China.

According to the changelog, Android 9.0 Pie based HydrogenOS brings a new much more detailed UI design along with a new background control solution. It also adds new full-screen gestures, Android P shutdown interface, support for advanced restart communication SMS verification code, an optimised call UI design and much more. The new full-screen gestures are only limited the OnePlus 5T beta update.

OnePlus CEO and co-founder recently announced that the company had hit a snag and would be delaying Android 9.0 Pie releases on OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T. No specific date was declared by the company after the announcement of this delay. This could mean that the company might be delaying the releases by some weeks or to early 2019.