Android 9.0 Pie ROM leaks online for Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

Android 9.0 Pie introduces a lot of new features like gesture navigation, rotation suggestion, and much more. Android 9.0 Pie introduces a lot of new features like gesture navigation, rotation suggestion, and much more.

Google has officially launched Android 9 Pie globally, and the update has started to roll out to Google Pixel devices. Essential has also started to roll out the OTA to its PH-1 phone users. Devices like OnePlus 6, Oppo R17, Vivo X21 etc enrolled under Google’s Android Beta program will also receive it shortly. According to a report by XDAdevelopers, it seems Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is also in line to receive the update.

There has been no official communication from Xiaomi regarding the Android 9.0 Pie update. However, an alpha build for the update has leaked on Telegram in China by @xiaomiui. According to the report, the ROM is available in two languages – English and Mandarin. Users on a global ROM will have to format their devices and install this as a fresh ROM, whereas users running a Chinese ROM can simply sideload the OTA zip file which can be found on XDAdevelopers website.

Android 9.0 Pie introduces a lot of new features like gesture navigation, rotation suggestion, time on the left for screen notches, adaptive battery and brightness, smart replies, app actions, Digital Wellbeing, Slices, and much more.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India: Livestream timings, price, specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of non-expandable internal storage. It runs Google’s Android Nougat based MIUI 9 ROM and features a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications, price leaked; tipped to feature a 20MP selfie camera

As for the camera, the device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of two 12MP camera sensors with an aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor with HDR capabilities for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd