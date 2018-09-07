Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie based MIUI 10 beta in China

MIUI 10 is currently limited to Android 8.1 Oreo, and will soon be coming out of beta globally. MIUI 10 is currently limited to Android 8.1 Oreo, and will soon be coming out of beta globally.

Xiaomi recently released the stable build for its Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 ROM in China for some of its devices. Now, the company has taken to Twitter to announce the launch of an insider beta for its Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10 ROM. The beta program is currently limited to China and only supports the company’s flagship smartphone, Mi 8. The company will be rolling out a global beta for the ROM soon.

MIUI 10 is currently limited to Android 8.1 Oreo, and will soon be coming out of beta globally. After which the company is expected to launch Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10 global beta program.

Android Pie is available on Mi 8 (insider beta) now in China. It will roll out later for global. pic.twitter.com/p19XKaHlIQ — MIUI (@miuirom) September 6, 2018

To experience the new MIUI 10 ROM, Mi 8 users who are in the insider beta program and running a beta ROM can check for new updates to get it. To check for updates users will have to go to the settings panel of the device, where they will then be required to open the system tab, and then press the check for updates button.

However, if the user’s device is not on a beta version of the app, they will be required to download the ROM to their computer and flash it onto their smartphones. This can be done either with the help of the Xiaomi updater tool, or by putting the ROM files into the root directory and then manually installing them from the devices fast boot mode.

Before you go ahead and install the ROM onto your Mi 8, it should be known that the China ROM doesn’t come with Google Play Services. Additionally, the only languages currently supported in it are English and Mandarin.

