Friday, August 19, 2022

Android 13 update: List of companies which have announced support, eligible devices

Google Android 13 update is now official: Here is a list of smartphone manufacturers who are already working on Android 13 and which devices will get it first.

Android 13Android 13 introduces lots of new features and improves existing ones.

Earlier this week, Google officially released Android 13. While Pixel devices are always the first ones to receive the latest version of Android, other smartphone manufacturers often struggle to update their devices to the latest Android version. However, this time, some companies like vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi have announced their plans for Android 13 upgrade. Here’s a quick look at smartphone manufacturers who are already working on Android 13 for their devices and which devices will get the upgrade first.

1. Realme

Realme is one of the first smartphone manufacturers to officially start the Android 13 Early Access program. Starting August 4, Realme GT 2 Pro users will be able to enroll in the beta testing process in batches. While you can apply for the Android 13 Early Access program, only a limited number of people will be eligible for beta testing. Also, Realme did not make it clear if and when the update will be available.

2. OnePlus

OnePlus announced OxygenOS 13 based on the ColorOS code base alongside the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus’ latest skin introduced several new features and a new design language named ‘Aquamorphic’, inspired by water and nature. OxygenOS 13 will be first coming to the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T. But they did not share any timelines on when OxygenOS 13 will be available.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, and OnePlus 10R will be getting Android 13 update. OxygenOS 13 will also coming to the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

3. Samsung

The South Korean phone maker announced the One UI 5 open beta program for the Galaxy S22 series a couple of weeks ago. While One UI 5 brings in lots of new features and other changes, only those living in the United States, Germany and South Korea will be eligible. If you live in an unsupported region, Samsung says they will be rolling out the beta program in the coming months. It looks like Samsung is really working hard to update its devices to Android 13, with the One UI 5 beta starting a month earlier than the One UI 4 beta.

4. Xiaomi

The Chinese phone maker recently announced MIUI beta based on Android 13 for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. While India is one of the largest markets for the company, MIUI 13 beta based on Android 13 is currently unavailable in the country. There is no information about what MIUI 13 beta will offer. Also, the company did not share any timeframe as to when it will be available in other regions.

5. Vivo

Vivo also announced they will be rolling out the Android 13 Preview program starting August 23. Currently, only Vivo X80 Pro users are eligible for the preview program. Also, there is no information as of now as to what features Android 13 will bring.

6. Oppo

Oppo recently launched the global version of ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The company’s latest skin has the same Aquamorphic design as OxygenOS 13 and brings in some new features like Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Multi-screen Connect and more customisation options for Always-On display.

Even though ColorOS 13 will be initially available for Find X5 Pro and Find X5, the smartphone maker said it would roll out the update to more than 35 devices within a year.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 04:14:29 pm
