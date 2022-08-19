Android 13 update: List of companies which have announced support, eligible devices

Earlier this week, Google officially released Android 13. While Pixel devices are always the first ones to receive the latest version of Android, other smartphone manufacturers often struggle to update their devices to the latest Android version. However, this time, some companies like vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi have announced their plans for Android 13 upgrade. Here’s a quick look at smartphone manufacturers who are already working on Android 13 for their devices and which devices will get the upgrade first.
1. Realme
Realme is one of the first smartphone manufacturers to officially start the Android 13 Early Access program. Starting August 4, Realme GT 2 Pro users will be able to enroll in the beta testing process in batches. While you can apply for the Android 13 Early Access program, only a limited number of people will be eligible for beta testing. Also, Realme did not make it clear if and when the update will be available.
2. OnePlus
OnePlus announced OxygenOS 13 based on the ColorOS code base alongside the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus’ latest skin introduced several new features and a new design language named ‘Aquamorphic’, inspired by water and nature. OxygenOS 13 will be first coming to the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T. But they did not share any timelines on when OxygenOS 13 will be available.
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, and OnePlus 10R will be getting Android 13 update. OxygenOS 13 will also coming to the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.
Subscriber Only Stories
3. Samsung
The South Korean phone maker announced the One UI 5 open beta program for the Galaxy S22 series a couple of weeks ago. While One UI 5 brings in lots of new features and other changes, only those living in the United States, Germany and South Korea will be eligible. If you live in an unsupported region, Samsung says they will be rolling out the beta program in the coming months. It looks like Samsung is really working hard to update its devices to Android 13, with the One UI 5 beta starting a month earlier than the One UI 4 beta.
4. Xiaomi
The Chinese phone maker recently announced MIUI beta based on Android 13 for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. While India is one of the largest markets for the company, MIUI 13 beta based on Android 13 is currently unavailable in the country. There is no information about what MIUI 13 beta will offer. Also, the company did not share any timeframe as to when it will be available in other regions.
5. Vivo
Vivo also announced they will be rolling out the Android 13 Preview program starting August 23. Currently, only Vivo X80 Pro users are eligible for the preview program. Also, there is no information as of now as to what features Android 13 will bring.
6. Oppo
Oppo recently launched the global version of ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The company’s latest skin has the same Aquamorphic design as OxygenOS 13 and brings in some new features like Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Multi-screen Connect and more customisation options for Always-On display.
Even though ColorOS 13 will be initially available for Find X5 Pro and Find X5, the smartphone maker said it would roll out the update to more than 35 devices within a year.
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
Karnataka High Court issues contempt notices on failure to renotify Shivamogga forest land
Kerala governor terms move to appoint CPI(M) leader’s wife at Kannur varsity as “political”
CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA opens correction facility; here’s how to make changes
PM congratulates Goa for becoming first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to star in Prime Video, Blumhouse’s House of Spoils
Ex-Bihar MLA, on the run for over two decades, arrested near India-Nepal border
14 found using fake documents in Hisar to get jobs under Agnipath scheme
TMC’s Mukul Sangma writes to PM, seeks probe by central agency into Meghalaya smart meters ‘scam’
Bella Hadid regrets not being able to grow up in a ‘Muslim culture’
TN: NIA files chargesheet against four who tried to kill cops during vehicle checking in February