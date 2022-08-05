Android 13 Early Access program for Realme GT 2 Pro starts: Here’s how to enroll

August 5, 2022 4:24:55 pm
Realme has officially started the Android 13 Early Access program for Realme GT 2 Pro owners. It will give users the chance to take a look at what Android 13 has to offer before the stable version comes out.
Launched in April this year, the Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. According to the company, the Early Access program application will open on August 4. While Realme said the update will start rolling out in the coming days, there is no definite timeframe as to when it will be available.
We recommend against enrolling in the Early Access program if Realme GT 2 Pro is your daily driver as it may not be stable. Keep in mind that most beta builds come with several updates and bugs, which are constantly being fixed. Still, if you want to enroll in the program, open the ‘Settings’ app, tap on ‘Software Update’ and update your device to UI version ‘RMX3301_11.A.16/ RMX3301_11.A.17’.
Once the device is updated, go to Software Update again and tap the three-dot menu. You will then see an option that says ‘Trial Version. Click on it, fill in the required details, accept the Privacy Policy and you will see that the Submit button will turn green. Tap on it and you are good to go.
Keep in mind that users will be enrolled in batches, so you might not get the update on your phone as soon as you apply.
