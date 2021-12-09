Android 12L beta program launched for developers: Everything to know about the OS

Google introduced its Android 12L OS at its Android Dev Summit. Now the company has announced that it is releasing a Beta version of the OS for developers. The company confirmed the same via a post on Twitter.

🎉 Beta 1 update for 12L feature drop! Try your apps with the latest updates for large screen devices. Beta 1 is also available to try on supported Pixel phones. Get the details ↓ https://t.co/R0pJY0bjgh — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) December 8, 2021

Android 12L: What is it

Android 12L is Google’s custom OS for larger screen devices. Google says that the operating system has been “optimised for the next wave of large-screen devices”. The OS has been built to provide a better experience on new devices with different form factors and aspect ratios such as foldable smartphones, tablets, and even Chrome OS devices.

The company says that the Android 11L OS is a “special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on large screens”. Google has tweaked its system UI to better customise it for larger screens and has also added more multitasking features, and improved compatibility support for apps.

Android 12L: How is it different from Android 12?

Android 12L has been developed to alter the layout of a device’s UI, by tweaking the placement of the home screen, lock screen, notifications, Quick Settings, and more. The company also states that while various apps are already optimised for devices with large-sized displays, there are many apps that have not been perfected to be accessed on a large screen display. As part of Android 12L, Google is making visual and stability improvements to its compatibility mode to provide a better experience for users and make those apps look better by default.

Android 12L: Features

The Android 12L OS is capable of displaying a two-column layout, that uses the entire screen on any display that possesses 600 density-independent pixels (dp) or more.

The company says that while accessing the OS on large screen devices, users will be able to view the Quick Settings option and notifications in a new two-column layout. This will allow users to use both apps simultaneously, eliminating the need to switch between them.

Users will be able to multitask using a taskbar. The taskbar will allow users to drag and drop an app into split-screen mode and switch between apps.

Additionally, the company has stated that by using gestures, users will be able to perform actions even faster. Users will be able to drag and drop apps to enter split-screen mode and swipe up to go home.

While making use of gesture navigation, users will be able to perform a quick-switch gesture to flip through recent apps. Google says as part of Android 12, users will be able to launch all apps into split-screen.

Android 12L: Launch date and beta program

Google has stated that the Android 12L platform will be officially launched for consumers sometime in early 2022. As of now, users can enroll for the beta 12L beta program to experience the OS before the stable version is made available for everyone.

If you wish to access the OS, you can visit developer.android.com to get started. As of now, the operating system is meant for developers, but Google has stated that interested users should be able to run the beta on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

The company has stated that the beta OS can be accessed on selected Pixel devices as well, though not all the features will be supported. Google has stated that it is working with OEM partners to roll out the 12L update.