Android 12 update: Here’s when your phone is getting new software

Google made Android 12 open-source earlier this week and that enables OEMs to get Android 12 code for their own skins. So, many brand-specific skins like Samsung’s OneUI, OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Xiaomi’s MIUI will now be able to develop an Android-12 based version for their smartphones.

However, the update will not be coming to all older devices. Most companies will soon release a list of smartphones that have come out in the last 1-2 years that will get an Android 12 update. While some brands may offer the update to much older devices, others may not. Here’s our expected list of phones that could get Android 12, sorted by popular brands.

Google Pixel smartphones

Pixel phones as far back as the Pixel 3 series are expected to get the update. This includes the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3a XL. Newer phones like the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5a will also get the update. Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 series is expected to feature Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung smartphones

Samsung has the Android 12 beta available for some of its flagship devices. A stable update will be coming to a lot of Samsung phones. Below is the full list.

S-series: Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 Ultra, S10 Lite, S10e

Note-series: Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 Lite

Z-series: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold

A-series: Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A02, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A Quantum

M-series: Galaxy M62, Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31 Prime, Galaxy M21s, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01s, Galaxy M01

F-series and others: Galaxy F62, Galaxy F52 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F41, Galaxy XCover 5, Galaxy XCover Pro

OnePlus smartphones

A number of OnePlus smartphones from both the (number) series and the Nord series are expected to get the update. This includes the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7/7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro/ 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord N200 are also expected to get an Android 12 update.

Xiaomi smartphones

A lot of Xiaomi phones are getting the update across the Mi, Redmi series phones and the brand’s Poco smartphones. Here’s the list.

Xiaomi/Mi series: Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Mix Fold, Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth, Mi 10i, Mi 10s, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite

Redmi series: Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 8 2021, Redmi K40 series, Redmi K30 series, Redmi 10X series

Poco: Poco F3, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro, Poco X2, Poco M3, Poco M3 Pro, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3

Oppo smartphones

Oppo also has a long list of smartphoens expected to get an Android 12 update. Here’s the expected list.

Find-series: Find X3, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite, Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Neo, Find X2 Lite

Reno-series: Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+, Reno 6Z, Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 Pro+, Reno 5 Lite, Reno 5K, Reno 5F, Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4F, Reno 4Z, Reno 4 Lite, Reno 4 SE, Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro

A-series: Oppo A95, Oppo A94, Oppo A93, Oppo A93s, Oppo A74, Oppo A73, Oppo A72, Oppo A55, Oppo A54, Oppo A53, Oppo A53s, Oppo A52, Oppo A35, Oppo A33, Oppo A32, Oppo A31, Oppo A16, Oppo A15s, Oppo A12s, Oppo A12e

K-series, F-series: Oppo K9, Oppo K7x, Oppo K7, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17, Oppo F15

Motorola smartphones

Motorola RAZR 5G, Motorola Edge+ (2020), Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite, Moto G10 Power, Moto G20, Moto G30, Moto G40, Moto G50, Moto G60, and Moto G100.

Nokia smartphones

Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia XR20, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 8 V 5G UW, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 2.4, and Nokia 3.4.

LG smartphones

Although LG has pulled out of the smartphone business, some of its phones will continue getting updates. This includes the LG Wing, LG Velvet, LG V50S, LG V50, LG G8, LG Q31, LG Q52, and the LG Q92 for Android 12.