When is Android 11 coming to my phone?

Google has made its Android 11 public beta available to all, thus starting the countdown to the launch. As of now, the software is available only in the public beta stage and is available on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices. You can take a look at how you can check out the new Android 11 public beta here.

Google has not provided us with an exact date as to when it will be launching the final software build. However, Google on its developers website is currently running an “11 Weeks of Android” feature, under which it takes up a whole week to detail different aspects of the software. 11 Weeks of Android is set to run until the end of August and it seems to be like a ticking clock for the launch. According to various reports, Google is said to be getting ready to launch Android 11 between September 1 to September 8. To recall, Android 10 was launched on September 3, last year.

None of the smartphone companies except for Google and Xiaomi has come out with an official list as to which smartphone will receive the Android 11 update. However, there are a lot of clues hinting towards the devices that will receive the update.

Google

Google has already rolled out Android 11 beta for its phones and is expected to roll out Android 11 on launch day to these devices. List of devices below:

* Pixel 2

* Pixel 2 XL

* Pixel 3

* Pixel 3 XL

* Pixel 3a

* Pixel 3a XL

* Pixel 4

* Pixel 4 XL

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is one of the first brands to confirm that it will be rolling out Android 11 beta to its Mi 10 smartphone. Apart from the Mi 10, the company has not revealed which all phones will be getting the Android 11 update. However, considering Xiaomi’s track records with Android updates, we might have to wait for a bit for the update to come up in MIUI’s timeline, however, when it does, the list of devices being updated will be very long.

Apart from this, Xiaomi sub-brand Poco also announced that the that it will be rolling out the Android 11 update soon after it is released.

OnePlus

OnePlus has had a very good track record when it comes to updating smartphones. So we expect the company to keep the ball going and deliver on its promise of updating the software version for the promised two years. The devices expected to get the update are listed below:

* OnePlus 8

* OnePlus 8 Pro

* OnePlus 7T Pro

* OnePlus 7T

* OnePlus 7 Pro

* OnePlus 7

* OnePlus 6T

Nokia – HMD Global

HMD Global has not released its list of smartphones, which will receive the Android 11 update. However, it does promise two years of minimum updates for its devices, going by which we can narrow down our device list to all Nokia smartphones launched within the past year or so. Below is the list:

* Nokia 1 Plus

* Nokia 1.3

* Nokia 2.2

* Nokia 2.3

* Nokia 3.1 Plus

* Nokia 3.2

* Nokia 4.2

* Nokia 5.3

* Nokia 6.2

* Nokia 7.2

* Nokia 8.1

* Nokia 8.3

* Nokia 9 PureView

Samsung

Samsung does not have the best track record of updating its smartphones and even for the phones it does update, they roll out comparatively slow than the competition. However, it does promise two years of Android updates on select smartphones, which are listed below:

* Galaxy Z Flip

* Galaxy Fold

* Galaxy S20 Ultra

* Galaxy S20+

* Galaxy S20

* Galaxy S10 Lite

* Galaxy Note 10 Lite

* Galaxy Note 10+

* Galaxy Note 10

* Galaxy S10+

* Galaxy S10

* Galaxy S10e

* Galaxy A71

* Galaxy A51

* Galaxy A31

* Galaxy A21

