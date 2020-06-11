Android 11 public beta: How to install the latest Android version on your Pixel phone

The Android 11 beta is available now. Here’s how to download and install on your device. The Android 11 beta is available now. Here’s how to download and install on your device.

The new version of Android is finally here. Even though Google did not hold the annual I/O this year, but the company still went ahead and released Android 11 without much fanfare. While the final version of Android 11 is set to roll out in August, those who are keen on trying out Android 11 can download the public beta of the new Android version.

Here’s how to download and install the public beta of Android 11 on your device.

What is the Android 11 public beta?

The Android 11 public beta is essentially a finished version that consumers can test before Google rolls out the final build in late summer. The idea behind the Android 11 public beta is to collect feedback from regular consumers and developers. This will give Google some time to iron out issues before it starts releasing the final version. That is why the public betas are meant to be installed on secondary devices and not primary devices.

Which phones support the Android 11 public beta?

Before you even think of downloading the Android 11 public beta, just make sure that you have a phone that’s compatible. At this point, only Pixel smartphones are compatible with the Android 11 public beta. If you have a Pixel 2, 3, 3a, or 4 series phone you’ll be able to enroll in the Android 11 beta program and download the first version of the public beta.

How to install the Android 11 public beta preview

Given Android is the most popular mobile operating system on the market right now, the consumer interest in the new version of Android is always high. Thankfully, Google has made it easy to download and install the Android 11 public beta on your smartphone.

The first step in getting the Android 11 public beta is to enroll your device. It’s very simple, and you don’t have to fo through any complicated process.

Here’s how to enroll your device

*Open a web browser and go to google.com/android/beta to sign-up for the Android Beta Program.

*Sign in to your Google account when prompted.

*Once logged in, you should see your eligible devices will be listed on the next page

*Select the OptIn button and agree to enroll in the Beta Program.

*Shortly after, you will get an update notification on your device that you are enrolled in. If you don’t get the notification, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update and manually check for the update.

Here are the best features of Android 11 beta

Android 11 is a minor update over Android 10, but still, the new version has a lot to offer. Here are the best features of Android 11 beta.

*A built-in screen recorder.

*With Android 11, you can prioritise your conversations in the new “conversations” section at the top of your notification shade.

*There’s this new Bubbles interface that will make interactions smoother.

*One-time permission options for microphone, camera, location, and more.

