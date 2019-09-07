Android 10 source code confirms 90Hz refresh rate display on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

We’ve seen plenty of leaks about Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, ranging from their features to 360-degree CAD-renders. Earlier, it was rumoured that Pixel 4 series could include a display with 90Hz refresh rate and now, this may have been confirmed via Android 10 source code. XDA Developers has spotted a few of Android 10 code commits that refer to a 90Hz refresh rate for P19 (Pixel 2019) devices.

Advertising

Earlier, a video surfaced on Facebook where a person could be seen holding a device that is believed to be the Pixel 4. The video was posted by a Malaysian retailer and it was first spotted by Slashleaks. We can see thick bezel on top for the front camera and other sensors.

Apart from this, there’s a chance that the Motion Sense feature, showcased by Goole earlier, may not be available globally. XDA Developers spotted a Best Buy listing that tips that this feature for the Pixel 4 series will be limited to a few countries only.

Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The larger Pixel 4 XL is expected to have a 6.3-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution with the same 90Hz refresh rate.

Advertising

Google has already showcased the backside of the Pixel 4 device and it is confirmed to come with a square camera module at the back. The phone can be seen housing a dual rear camera setup while until now all Pixel models only had a single camera sensor at the back.

Also read | Google Pixel 4 leaks: Launch date, Project Soli, and square-shaped camera

It has also been reported in the past that the Pixel 4 devices will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a 3D face unlock module at the front. The bottom edge of the phone may feature a USB Type-C port along with two bottom-firing external speakers instead of front-firing speakers like the previous Pixel models. The Pixel 4 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and run the upcoming Android 10 operating system.