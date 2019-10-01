Android 10’s Live Caption feature could arrive on the Google Pixel 4 phones

Google Pixel 4 phones will release on October 15, and it looks like one upcoming feature of Android 10 will also make a debut with the new devices. The Live caption feature was showcased by Google at its I/O conference earlier in May this year, and it will make release with the new Pixel 4 series, according to a report. The feature aims to make Android devices more accessible to those suffering from hearing impairments.

According to XDA Developers, an unreleased APK they got from the Pixel 4 XL showed that the Live Caption feature was working. The feature is supposed to work in offline mode as well and will work with most apps on the smartphone. It will basically transcribe any audio playing on the device and display captions for the same. This feature will work on audio files, podcasts, videos shot by the user, and even audio messages.

Google in its description for Live Caption at the time I/O had written, “We worked closely with the Deaf community to develop a feature that would improve access to digital media. With a single tap, Live Caption will automatically caption media that’s playing audio on your phone. Live Caption works with videos, podcasts and audio messages, across any app—even stuff you record yourself.”

Google had also said that the Live Captions feature would take place on the device itself, and no audio or captions would be sent back to its servers or leave the phone, thus ensuring complete privacy.

According to XDA Developers, they managed to get Live Caption to work on apps like YouTube, Google Podcasts, Google Photos, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. The feature was accurate enough, but it is still an unofficial version.

It also looks like English is the only language supported at the moment, and this will likely be the only one at launch. Google could expand to other languages later on. There’s is also option to mask curse words, which get replaced with asterisks in the caption, according to XDA Developers. When setting up the feature, the phone also shows a short video demo of the feature with text on the bottom explaining all the details, notes the report.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL expected specifications

The Pixel 4 series will come with a slight different design than its predecessors as Google is finally getting ready to add a dual-camera at the back. The phones are expected to sport a square camera bump at the back with two sensors. Google had itself revealed an official image showing the back of the phone. The Pixel 4 series is expected to have with a single camera at the camera, which would be a change from dual-front cameras we saw on the Pixel 3.

Google is also adding a new Face Unlock along with Motion Sense powered by its radar-based Project Soli chip. Hands-on videos have already leaked showing how this will work. A list of countries where Motion Sense will work along with compatible apps has also been revealed.

The bigger Pixel 4 XL is expected to have a 6.3-inch OLED displays, which will be a 2K display, while the smaller Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch full HD+ screen. The Pixel 4 series could also sport a 90Hz refresh rate on the screen, according to a leak on 9to5Google.

The phones are expected to sport 6GB RAM, an upgrade over the 4GB RAM that Google has offered in the past. The report on 9to5Google also said the Pixel 4 series will have a 12MP+16MP camera combination at the back, and the smaller Pixel 4 will have a 2800 mAh battery, while the bigger one will have a 3700 mAh one. The phones will run Android 10 out of the box.