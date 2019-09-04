Google releases Android 10: Redmi K20, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Android 10 betas

Google has made Android 10 official and the update is rolling out to all Pixel smartphones. The Android 10 update will bring new features like a system-wide Dark mode theme, new navigation gestures with a single button at the bottom, and improved location privacy for users.

While all Pixel phones, from the original Pixel to the recently introduced Pixel 3a series have been upgraded to Android 10, other smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out Android 10 beta updates for customers.

Redmi K20 Pro and Android 10 beta

The Redmi K20 Pro is getting Android 10 in China and in India, but this is just a beta version. The Android 10 beta is still based on MIUI 10, but in order to download it in India you will need a beta developer account. This is not a public beta, which any user can download. An beta account, authorised by Xiaomi is needed for this as confirmed to us by company executives.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and Android 10 Beta

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro both have public Android 10 beta available now for download. OnePlus has posted the links on its official forum website. Users who are interested can download the open beta or the public beta and experience Android 10 on their OnePlus 7 phones.

Users who were on the developer build of Android 10 beta will automatically get upgraded to the open beta. This is not the final stable build for Android 10, which will be released later. Read more on how to download here.

Android 10 is now available on Essential Phone for select Open Market customers. Check your device for the update! https://t.co/CZ4q45xiyk pic.twitter.com/JYvRLqn80L — Essential (@essential) September 3, 2019

Essential Phone and Android 10 beta

Essential Phone is also getting the Android 10 update. This is not a beta update and appears to be the stable build. The company tweeted saying Android 10 is available Essential Phone for select Open Market customers. Users have to go to their device’s settings to check for the update.

Read more: Android Q is officially Android 10: A list of phones that will get the update

Nokia phones and Android 10 update

HMD Global has already confirmed the list of phones and released a timeline for the Android 10 update. To recap, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 will be the first to get the Android 10 update in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This will be followed by Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6 in the first quarter of 2020, and another two batches, which will include Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 1 Plus.

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 will get Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020.

Samsung phones and Android 10 update

Samsung has not yet given out a timeline for Android 10, but we expect the flagship phones like S10, Note 10 series to get the latest OS first. The S9 and Note 9 series could also be on the earlier list for the Android 10 update.