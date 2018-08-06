Andhra govt signs MoU with Holitech Group for exclusive Xiaomi factory to manufacture smartphone parts in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be solely benefited from the manufacturing facility. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be solely benefited from the manufacturing facility.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Holitech Group to set up a manufacturing unit in the city of Tirupati. The new facility will manufacture key smartphone components which previously had to be sourced from outside. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be solely benefited from the manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing unit will produce five major components that are needed to make a complete smartphone unit. These are Compact Camera Modules (CCM), Thin Film Transistor (TFT), Capacitive Touch Screen module (CTP), Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC), and fingerprint sensor. This is the first time a facility has been setup in India to manufacture these “different kind” of components. Xiaomi says this is a big step forward in creating an ecosystem that will further push the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The plant will spread across 75 acres in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Xiaomi expects the new manufacturing unit will bring in an investment of $200 million (Rs 1400 crore approx.) over three years. Close to 6,000 jobs will be created that will benefit the people of Tirupati. The plant is expected to kick-start in Q1 2019. The initial plan is to produce 50 million of component sets, the company said. The move comes shortly after Xiaomi India organized a first of its kind global Supplier Investment Summit in April 2018. The summit was initiated to encourage its top 50 global suppliers to locally manufacture in India.

Xiaomi currently has three manufacturing facilities in India. Out of the three, two of them are located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, with Foxconn as partner. The third facility is located in Noida and manufactures power banks in partnership with Hipad Technologies. The Chinese company is the second largest smartphone brand in India. According to Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint, Xiaomi held a market share of 29 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, which makes it ahead of Vivo, Oppo and Honor.

Smartphone manufacturing in India is on the rise and continues to grow. India replaced Vietnam to become second largest producer of mobile phones in 2017. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that 4 lakh people have been employed by mobile manufacturing companies in the past 4 years. The Indian government imposed taxes on import of key smartphone components last year to make it an electronics-manufacturing hub and boost growth and create new jobs.

