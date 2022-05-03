Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: Best offers on smartphones

Amazon is hosting its Summer Sale this year from May 4 and has a lot of offers for customers looking to buy new gadgets, appliances. The sale will also include additional perks for Prime members. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also hosting its Big Savings Day sale from May 3 to May 8, which will also come with offers and deals across similar products. If you’re looking to buy a new phone, you may find some great deals for the model you want this summer. Check out some of the best deals on phones across the Amazon and Flipkart sale below.

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) starts at Rs 66,900 during the Amazon Sale. Users can exchange their old phone for up to Rs 11,300 off and also avail for no-cost EMI. The 256GB iPhone 13 is selling for Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) will be available at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart during the sale. Users can further get an exchange of up to Rs 13,000 on older phones and an additional Rs 1250 off on SBI credit cards.

iQOO 9 SE

The iQOO 9 SE is selling for Rs 33,990 and users buying the phone with an ICICI bank credit card get an additional Rs 3000 off. Users also get a Rs 1000 off via coupon and an exchange amount of up to Rs 14,300 on old phones.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 will start at Rs 12,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale. Users can also use a Rs 1,250 coupon available at the time of writing this story. The phone also gets up to Rs 11,300 on exchange and No-Cost EMI. But keep in mind these are indicative prices.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is available for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart during the sale and offers users an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,000 on older phones. SBI credit card holders also get 10 per cent off up to Rs 750.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available for Rs 17,999 and customers buying the phone will get an additional Rs 3000 off on ICICI bank credit card transactions.

iQOO Z6

The iQOO Z6 also starts at Rs 12,000 during the Amazon Summer sale and users using an ICICI Bank credit card also get Rs 1000 discount. There is also a Rs 1000 coupon available at the time of writing this story.

Redmi 9A Sport

The Redmi 9A Sport is available for just Rs 6,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant. There’s an additional Rs 800 off via a coupon at the time of writing this article. Apart from this, users can get up to Rs 6600 off on exchange and no cost EMI.