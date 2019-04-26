Amazon Summer Sale from May 4: Offers on OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and more

Amazon Summer Sale: Amazon India will be hosting its annual Summer Sale during May 4-7. For Amazon Prime users, the sale will begin a day earlier on May 3. During this offer period, the company would be offering massive discounts on many smartphones and accessories.

The company claims to offer up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories during the Amazon Summer Sale. In addition to this, SBI card users will get an extra 10 per cent off on buying phones during the offer period.

Customers shopping during the Amazon Summer Sale can will get deals across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Realme, OPPO and Xiaomi, the company said in a release. however, Amazon is yet to reveal the prices at which the smartphones will be selling during the offer period.

OnePlus 6T

Amazon may offer some discounts on OnePlus 6T. To recall, the price of OnePlus 6T was reduced recently by up to Rs 4,000, following which, the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant was available at Rs 34,999. This variant was launched for Rs 37,999 in India. OnePlus is also gearing up for the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14.

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display, which consists the sensor for an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The phone runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.0. The 6T has a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung, Redmi discounts

Apart from OnePlus, there can be some discount on Samsung Galaxy M20. The phone will come with a no-cost EMI option according to the offer page teased by Amazon, though more details could be announced closer to the sale date. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Galaxy M20 is currently selling at Rs 10,990.

The device sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity V display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

The Redmi 6A from Xiaomi is also likely to be available with some discounts. The device has a 5.45-inch display with 1440 X 720 resolution. The aspect ratio of the device is 18:9. The phone carries a 13MP (f/2.2 aperture) rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by 12nm Helio A22 processor and sports 3000 mAh battery. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A is Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM, 16GB storage; whereas the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 6,999.

Realme U1 is also likely to come with discounts and no-cost EMI. The phone comes with a 25MP selfie camera is listed at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The phone originally launched at a price of Rs 11,999. Other variants of the Realme U1 with more RAM and storage are priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This variant launched at Rs 14,999 originally.