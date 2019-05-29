Amazon sold a Motorola Moto Z4 to a user before official launch

Moto Z4 was shipped to a customer by Amazon even before the device has launched. The user posted a video of Moto Z4 revealing its design as well as specifications. The Amazon listing seems to have been removed since then, but it can still be accessed via cache, reports Droid Life.

To give a perspective, Motorola has not launched the Moto Z4 in the market and the phone is expected to go official in the coming months. However, the phone was listed on Amazon in the US (via Droid Life) and someone was even able to order it. In fact, Motorola’s next-generation Moto Z flagship was also delivered to the buyer.

Moto Z4 ships with a free 360-degree camera MotoMod in the box. In terms of design, the phone will continue with a circular camera module at the back, though a single lens of 48MP. It uses Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology that merges four pixels together to create a larger pixel, which means that Moto Z4’s camera will click pictures in 12MP as a final output. The selfie camera is 25MP.

The unlocked 4GB RAM+128GB ROM model of Moto Z4 will cost $499.99, which is around Rs 35,000 on conversion. This includes Moto 360 Camera Mod as well. As per the listing, this is the “Amazon exclusive” variant of Moto Z4, which comes pre-loaded with Amazon apps like Music, Shopping, Audible, as well as Alexa. The standard unlocked variant of Moto Z4 will also reportedly cost the same.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Z4 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED FullVision display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The screen is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. It sports 6000 series polished aluminum frame and P2i splash-proof nano-coating as well. In the US, Moto Z4 will be compatible with all major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

It is powered by the same Snapdragon 675 processor that we saw on the Google Pixel 3A. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. Moto Z4 sports in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3,600mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The phone uses a USB Type-C port for charging and there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.