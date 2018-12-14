Amazon Certified Refurbished Mi sale ends today: Top discounts on Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2, and more

Amazon India is hosting a sale on refurbished Xiaomi products, including the recently launched Redmi 6 Pro and Mi A2. This is a part of the Amazon Renewed sale, and provides offers across Xiaomi products till December 14. Other products included in this limited period sale include refurbished Mi Band HRX edition, Mi A1, and Redmi 5. Here are the sale details and best deals on offer.

Advertising

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro starting at Rs 9,599

The Redmi 6 Pro was launched, alongside the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in September this year. The phone retails in 4GB/6GB RAM variants, and is priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Under the Amazon Renewed sale, Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 9,599, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 11,699. Those holding ICICI Debit and Credit cards can avail a 5 per cent discount on online payments, including EMI options that begin at Rs 513 per month.

Mi A2 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,099

The Xiaomi Mi A2, that was launched in August this year, is also part of the special Amazon Renewed sale. The 4GB RAM variant of the phone, originally priced at Rs 15,999, can be purchased at Rs 13,099. The ICICI Bank offer stated above is also valid for this phone. As part of this sale, Amazon.in will not feature any refurbished 6GB RAM Mi A2 variant.

Redmi Y2 4GB RAM variant from Rs 10,199

Among Xiaomi’s budget phones, refurbished Redmi Y2 models are also available for sale. While a brand-new 4GB RAM variant would cost Rs 11,999 the refurbished phone is priced at Rs 10,199. Keep in mind that the deal is not valid on the phone’s 3GB RAM version.

Redmi A1, Redmi 5 offers

Other Xiaomi phones to be available during the Amazon Renewed sale include Redmi A1 and Redmi 5. While the latter is listed with 3GB RAM at Rs 8,999, the phone will be available at Rs 7,899. Meanwhile, the refurbished Mi A1 is available at Rs 10,899, while the original device can be purchased at Rs 13,999. Through all these offers, consumers should note that Amazon will offer at least six months warranty.