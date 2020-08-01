6 Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones to watch out for ahead of sale

Many top-end smartphones will get a price cut for Amazon Prime Day Sale (Express Photos) Many top-end smartphones will get a price cut for Amazon Prime Day Sale (Express Photos)

Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner. If you are looking to upgrade or looking for a budget smartphone whether its office work, content creation or to gift someone, now is the time. A range of flagships from the previous year and utility smartphones will be up for grabs from August 6-7 on the Amazon India website and app. You will have a lot of time beforehand to choose the smartphone as per your needs before the stock runs out.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is currently priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. It will be available for Rs 35,999 along with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. OnePlus 7T is a good android smartphone that can multitask without breaking a sweat. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has a Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor which is still one of the fastest processors around. It supports warp charge. On the camera front, it has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 16MP telephoto camera. The Pro version of the smartphone will also be available for Rs 43,999.

iPhone 11

Apple’s iPhone devices are still relevant after a few years of launch. Apple enthusiasts wait for the price to go down to get their hands on the flagship devices of the previous year. Ahead of long-rumoured iPhone 12’s launch that has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple iPhone 11 is an excellent option to consider especially when on discount. Currently priced at Rs 68,300 (64GB variant), iPhone 11 is set to get a massive price cut for Prime Day. iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear with two 12MP snappers and a 12MP camera on the front. It has an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The base variant of the iPhone 11 series runs on A13 Bionic chip and its battery is capable of fast and wireless charging. Also, it’s available in six different colours to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s flagship device from early 2019 gets a substantial price cut for the Prime Day sale. It will be available for Rs 44,999 on the sale days. Samsung Galaxy S10 is not to be ignored as it can woo the Indian customers looking for alternate smartphone brands amidst the anti-China sentiment. S10 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution. It has an Exynos 9820 octa-core processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It has a 16MP+12MP+12MP triple camera setup on the back and a 10MP front-facing camera which is a cutout on the top-right corner of the smartphone. It is an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. Also, it supports wireless charging. With these specifications, the S10 can run anything thrown at it which makes it a smartphone worth buying in 2020.

Vivo V19

Currently priced at Rs 24,999, Vivo V19 is expected to get a slight price cut as well. The base variant of the mid-range smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Vivo V19 excels in the battery department as it has a 4,500 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charge. It’s a little behind in the processor department as it runs on Snapdragon 712. However, it has a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes 48MP primary camera and a macro lens. It has a dual 32MP and an 8MP front-facing camera. There is also an undisclosed extra off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Another S10 series device gets a price cut for the Prime Day sale. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be available for Rs 52,999 on sale days. It has a bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display. It shares most of the specifications with the S10 plus. However, the front-facing camera is a dual 10MP+8MP instead of a single snapper. With bank offers, you may be able to get it for less than Rs 50,000.

Vivo S1 Pro

The Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera setup on the rear and 32MP camera for selfies. It has an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The Vivo S1 Pro is a decent mid-range smartphone which is worth looking at.

