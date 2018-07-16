Amazon Prime Day 2018: Vivo Nex to get additional Rs 1000 off during launch

As part of Amazon Prime Day launch, the e-retailer has listed an additional Rs 1000 off on Vivo Nex ahead of its July 19 launch in India As part of Amazon Prime Day launch, the e-retailer has listed an additional Rs 1000 off on Vivo Nex ahead of its July 19 launch in India

Vivo is all set to launch its flagship model, Vivo Nex in India on July 19. The Chinese smartphone brand unveiled two handsets from its latest Nex series- Nex S and Nex A. Vivo’s latest flagship model is listed on the e-retail platform, Amazon India.

As part of the Prime Day launch, Amazon has put a dedicated live page for Vivo’s new flagship model, the Vivo Nex. The listing shows a mysterious price tag that reads Vivo Nex at ‘Rs 4_,990.’ Previous reports have suggested that the Vivo smartphone could come for a price of Rs 48,990. Amazon is providing an additional discount and a few deals as well.

However, to avail this offer, prospective buyers will have to fulfil a few criteria. Here’s how you can avail the offer on Vivo Nex:

In order to be eligible for the offer, a user will need to have an active Prime subscription. In case you already have Prime membership, purchase the Vivo Nex Gift card on Amazon for a denomination of Rs 1000 or higher. Users will have to make the purchase between July 16 and July 17.

Following this, those who pre-order the new Vivo Nex smartphone between July 19 and July 25 get Rs 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay and extended warranty which will be valid for 6 months.

Users should keep in not that both the gift card and smartphone purchase will have to be made from the same Amazon account. Further, the Amazon e-mail gift card or Amazon Pay Balance cannot be used in conjunction with the EMI during the delivery payment option.

Also Read- Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals on Echo speakers, Kindle, Fire TV and more

Interestingly, users can use the Vivo Nex gift card to purchase any available product from the e-retailer as well. However, Amazon notes that to be eligible for the Amazon Pay cashback and screen replacement, a user will have to purchase the Vivo Nex smartphone during the ‘offer eligibility period.’

The Amazon Pay cashback will be credited on or before August 15. Besides extra Rs 1000 off, Amazon will offer additional Rs 5000 off on exchange, no cost EMI for up to 12 months, Jio data offer, cashback offer on HDFC credit and debit card and assured buyback.

Vivo Nex series smartphones were launched in China in May this year. The highlight of the new Vivo Nex smartphone series is pop-up camera system that retracts from the top shelf. As for the specifications, Vivo Nex S features a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2316 x 1080 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED ultra full view display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Vivo Nex S has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 per cent. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, Vivo Nex S sports a dual rear camera setup, having a 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor with four-axis OIS. Up front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. Vivo Nex runs FunTouchOS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone comes with two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. It has a battery backup of 4,000mAh.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd