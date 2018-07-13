Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 41,990 on Amazon Prime Day sale: Here’s how it works

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at price of Rs 41,990 on Amazon Prime Day: Here’s how it works Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at price of Rs 41,990 on Amazon Prime Day: Here’s how it works

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available at an effective price of Rs 41,990 during Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The 36-hour limited-period sale starts July 16. Throughout the sale, Amazon will offer deals and discounts on products across various categories. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently priced at Rs 55,900 in India.

However, customers can avail an additional Rs 10,000 discount on the exchange. HDFC customers can avail Rs 4,000 cashback and no cost EMI up to 9 months. Thus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come at an effective price of Rs 41,990.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a ‘bezel-less’ Infinity screen along with dual cameras on the back. The handset features a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Infinity display, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. One of the main attractions of Galaxy Note 8, it has the S-Pen stylus for input. Powering the handset is Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo software.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 houses 12MP +12MP dual rear sensors with f/1.7 aperture lens, Dual Pixel technology and support for 2x optical zoom. Up front, there is an 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a 4G-LTE enabled smartphone with an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 packs a 3,300mAh battery under the hood.

During Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale next week, HDFC customers can get an additional 10% discount upon finalising a purchase using HDFC bank credit or debit cards and EMI. If users pay using Amazon Pay balance, they can avail 10% cashback, which will be credited into your Amazon Pay wallet.

