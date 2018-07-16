OnePlus 6 Red edition sale in India starts from July 16 on Amazon Prime Day

OnePlus 6 Red edition will launch in India on July 16. The company had confirmed this edition earlier this month. OnePlus 6 Red edition will launch in India on July 16. The company had confirmed this edition earlier this month.

OnePlus 6 Red edition will go on sale in India on July 16, as a part of Amazon Prime Day 2018. The Red edition will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and is priced at Rs 39,999. There is no 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option in the Red edition of OnePlus 6.

Like other variants, the OnePlus 6 Red edition will also be eligible for exchange benefits, where Amazon Prime users will receive up to Rs 12,000 off for their older smartphone. Featuring a 6.28-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, with a a notch on top, OnePlus 6 Red edition holds a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. While all OnePlus 6 variants feature an all-glass body, the Red edition comes with a glossy red glass cover, and silver accents around the sensors. Based on OxygenOS 5.1.3, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, OnePlus 6 Red runs the Snapdragon 845 processor.

It also sports a 3300mAh battery, that is backed by the company’s DashCharge technology. While this phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, it also comes with Face Unlock, enabled by the phone’s front camera.

OnePus 6 Red edition comes with 16MP+20MP vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras, alongside a 16MP front camera. The rear cameras get optical image stabilisation (OIS) and EIS support, while being able to record 4k videos. Connectivity options on this phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC suport, and a USB type-C port, but no headphone jack. It also packs sensors like acceleromter, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

OnePlus 6 Red edition will also be available via the OnePlus Store online, as well as its offline retail outlets. Other colour variants of this phone include Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White.

