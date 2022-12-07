Amazon brings new Kindle to India with better on-board storage: Here are the details

Amazon is bringing a new version of its popular Kindle e-reader to India. This variant comes with a better display and increased storage space. It also happens to be the lightest and most compact Kindle ever made, according to the company.

The latest Amazon Kindle has a 6-inch display that has a 300 PPI high-resolution display and three times more pixels compared to its predecessor. It comes with a dark mode and an adjustable front light. Users also get access to the X-ray feature that gives them details about places or people mentioned in the ebook along. The Kindle continues with the built-in dictionary as well, that can be used to look up the meaning of any word.

The latest Kindle offers 16GB of internal storage, which is double the 8GB storage seen on previous generations. More importantly, the new Kindle comes with a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom. This means you will be able to charge the new Kindle with a regular Android phone charger as well. Previous generations of the Kindle typically have the older micro-USB ports.

The battery lasts up to six weeks on a single charge. According to Amazon, the new Kindle is made of 90 per cent recycled magnesium. The company also said the setup process on Android and iOS mobile apps is now streamlined and requires fewer steps.

Amazon Kindle: Price in India for 16GB option

The all-new Kindle is currently available for purchase in India for Rs 8,999 as part of a limited-period offer. After the offer ends, it will cost Rs 9,999. It comes in two colours: Black and Denim and can be bought from Amazon India. The company is also selling Black, Rose, Dark Emerald and Denim coloured fabric covers for Rs 1,799.