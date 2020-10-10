iPhone 11 for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon sale, here’s why it is still a good deal

Apple's iPhone 11 has a dual camera setup on the back (Express File Photo)

This festive season may turn out to be the best time to buy a smartphone for a while. There are tons of new launches with introductory offers and massive price cuts on the older models. Still, if you are buying a smartphone launched a year ago chances are it will get software updates for a few years. In the upcoming Amazon ‘Indian Great Festival’ sale, iPhone 11 is expected to be priced below the Rs 50,000 mark so that you don’t have to break the bank to buy it.

The actual price at which it will be available has not been confirmed yet but it will surely be priced below Rs 50,000 for the 64GB variant. Even if it goes on sale at Rs 49,999 and so on for variants with higher storage, it is a steal deal for people who are looking to upgrade or shifting from Android.

Here’s why you should consider buying the iPhone 11 at this price.

The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display. It may not be a high-resolution one but looks easy on the eyes. Also, the 6.1-inch screen makes the smartphone compact and easy for one-hand usage which is something we cannot say for the majority of phones launched in 2020.

Under the hood, it has an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation neural engine. The processor used in the iPhone 11 series is pretty solid and can handle multitasking with ease. Apple may have not marketed it as a gaming phone but it is capable of running high-end games without lag.

Apple is known for its high-end clear photos even if the megapixel count on the spec sheet is lower than phones at half its price. On the back, it has a dual-camera system with two ultrawide and wide cameras which are capable of recording 4K resolution videos at 30 frames per second. The camera also clicks good pictures in the low light. On the front, it has got a 12MP camera which can also record in 4K.

All of this backed by a 3,110 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge and wireless charging. To add to the feature list, it is water and dust resistant too with an IP68 rating. You can upgrade it to iOS 14. Also, it comes with Apple’s wired earpods in the box.

Apart from Amazon’s offer, Apple will also be selling the iPhone 11 64GB variant at Rs 53,400 starting October 17. To lure in more buyers, Apple is also including AirPods in the deal which usually cost Rs 14,999.

