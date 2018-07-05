Moto G6 to RealMe 1: Top five smartphones to consider on Amazon India

From Oppo RealMe 1 to Huawei P20 Pro, here are top smartphones to buy on Amazon India. From Oppo RealMe 1 to Huawei P20 Pro, here are top smartphones to buy on Amazon India.

Online smartphone sales have seen a steep rise recently with players like Amazon and Flipkart both trying to come out at the top by selling smartphones on their platforms at discounted rates and partnering with companies to launch and sell exclusives. We recently listed out five smartphones you can consider purchasing from Flipkart, today we have five new smartphones you can consider purchasing from Amazon India.

Moto G6

Motorola Moto G6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

The Moto G6 is an Amazon exclusive smartphone which can be purchased starting at Rs 13,999. As for its specifications, the Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ display 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in two RAM variants 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Moto G6 features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting a 12MP primary camera paired with a 5MP secondary camera. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera for selfies with a physical flash.

Oppo RealMe 1

The The Oppo Realme 1 is powered by Mediatek’s Helio P60 chipset.

Oppo RealMe 1 is an Amazon exclusive smartphone starting at Rs 8,990. There are three RAM variants of the device available 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB on internal storage priced at Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990, and Rs 13,990 respectively. Coming to the specifications, the Oppo RealMe 1 sports a 6.0-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1260×1080 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2GHz along with a dual-core AI-specific chip. All of this is backed by a 3,410mAh battery. As for the cameras, the RealMe 1 features a 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP on the front for selfies.

OnePlus 6

The The OnePlus 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus 6 might just be the most hyped smartphone of 2018. The device is currently available at Amazon India starting at Rs 34,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, there is an 8GB RAM variant also which comes in at Rs 39,999. Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch Full Optic AMOLED Display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. It is currently available in two storage variants 64GB and 128GB. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 6 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP Sony IMX 519 sensor with OIS and EIS in combination with a 20MP Sony IMX376K sensor at the back. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera for selfies.

Huawei P20 Pro

The The Huawei P20 Pro is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor.

Huawei P20 Pro is yet another smartphone which is exclusive to Amazon. It costs Rs 64,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. In terms of its specifications, the Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED FullView display with a resolution of 2240×1080 pixels. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, along with the company’s own AI chip. It comes with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage which isn’t expandable. The Huawei P20 Pro has IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and is powered by a 4000mAh battery. In terms of the cameras, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back which consists of an 8MP sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 40MP RGB sensor, and a 20MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it sports a 24MP camera for selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch IPS Full View display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The company launched two RAM variants of the smartphone in India – 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 3,080mAh non-removable battery. Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a vertical dual-rear camera just like Redmi Note 5 Pro which has a 12MP+5MP combination. The front selfie camera on Redmi Y2 is 16MP for selfies, which Xiaomi says is powered by ‘Artificial Intelligence’.

