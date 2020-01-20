Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more mobiles

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Offers are applicable across budget devices such as Samsung Galaxy M30s and Redmi Note 8 Pro as well as mid-premium phones like OnePlus 7T, Apple iPhone XR, and more. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Offers are applicable across budget devices such as Samsung Galaxy M30s and Redmi Note 8 Pro as well as mid-premium phones like OnePlus 7T, Apple iPhone XR, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Sale has begun with deals and discounts on various products including smartphones. During the three-day sale, which ends January 22, those who purchase using SBI credit card can avail 10 per cent instant discount. Other deals include no cost EMI, total damage protection as well as exchange offers. Those waiting to buy a smartphone can check out offers that are applicable across budget devices such as Samsung Galaxy M30s and Redmi Note 8 Pro as well as mid-premium phones like OnePlus 7T, Apple iPhone XR, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Sale mobile deals under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro stands out for its overall performance on a budget and the device is definitely worth considering for those looking to get a phone under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro can be bought for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which is a discount of Rs 1,000 on the launch price of Rs 14,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro stands out for its overall performance on a budget and the device is definitely worth considering for those looking to get a phone under Rs 15,000, we said in our review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a major upgrade from its predecessor considering the phone packs four rear cameras where the main sensor is 64MP, a bigger 4,500mAh battery, and the new MediaTek G90T octa-core processor. The camera and performance are impressive, while the battery should last for up to two days. There’s 18W fast charge support as well, which ensures a full charge in under two hours.

Samsung Galaxy M30s at Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy M30s is a fast and capable device in terms of performance. Samsung Galaxy M30s is a fast and capable device in terms of performance.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is available for Rs 12,999 during the sale. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which was originally launched at Rs 13,999. The Galaxy M30s is a good budget option considering it ticks all the right boxes. Among key features of the Galaxy M30s are a big 6.4-inch sAMOLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras, and 6000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is a fast and capable device in terms of performance. The back cameras are as capable as any other rival smartphone in the similar price bracket, we observed in our review. The highlight, however, is the battery that lasted for three days with heavy usage during our testing period. Thanks to fast charging, it takes about an hour to get fully charged.

Amazon Great Indian Sale mobile deals under Rs 25,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 24,999

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro definitely looks like a more expensive flagship, thanks to its a curved glass back design with Xiaomi’s ‘Aura Prime Design’, which is a standout feature. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro definitely looks like a more expensive flagship, thanks to its a curved glass back design with Xiaomi’s ‘Aura Prime Design’, which is a standout feature.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro can be bought for under Rs 25,000, which is a great deal given the phone ships with flagship-grade specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48MP triple camera setup at the back, and 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM version, which was unveiled at Rs 27,999 is available at Rs 24,999 during the sale.

The Redmi K20 Pro definitely looks like a more expensive flagship, thanks to its a curved glass back design with Xiaomi’s ‘Aura Prime Design’, which is a standout feature. The display is excellent and performance is also not an issue. When it comes to back camera, we said in our review, the main sensor delivers excellent shots.

However, those looking to save a little money can also go for Redmi K20, which has similar specifications except for a different mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor and 18W fast charging. Redmi K20 is available for a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 64GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy A50s at Rs 20,999

Samsung Galaxy A50s is an improvement over the Galaxy A50 and can be considered by those who are willing to upgrade in the Samsung ecosystem. Samsung Galaxy A50s is an improvement over the Galaxy A50 and can be considered by those who are willing to upgrade in the Samsung ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy A50s with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is selling for Rs 20,999, down from Rs 22,999. The mid-range smartphone sports a glass back design with a diamond pattern, which makes it look stylish. Thanks to Exynos 9611 processor, the phone performs most day-to-day tasks easily. The 4,000mAh should easily for a full working day, though there is no fast charge. Samsung Galaxy A50s is an improvement over the Galaxy A50 and can be considered by those who are willing to upgrade in the Samsung ecosystem.

Amazon Great Indian Sale mobile deals under Rs 45,000

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 42,900

Apple iPhone XR gets a 12MP rear camera and is powered by the same A12 Bionic chip the powers iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple iPhone XR gets a 12MP rear camera and is powered by the same A12 Bionic chip the powers iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XR remains one of the most affordable options for those who want an iPhone on a budget. It is available starting at Rs 42,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The official price listed on Apple India website for this model is Rs 49,900.

Apple iPhone XR launched in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS series. Apple iPhone XR is a very capable phone that will not disappoint and the lower price makes it an even more viable option. The phone gets a 12MP rear camera and is powered by the same A12 Bionic chip the powers iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It was also among the best selling smartphones globally across markets for three consecutive quarters in 2019 and continued to perform well in India as well.

Amazon Great Indian Sale deals: OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999

As of now, OnePlus 7T is selling for below Rs 35,000, down from the launch price of Rs 37,999, which makes it a good deal to consider. As of now, OnePlus 7T is selling for below Rs 35,000, down from the launch price of Rs 37,999, which makes it a good deal to consider.

OnePlus 7T is selling for Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. An excellent mid-premium Android option, the phone comes with flagship-level specifications like 90Hz display, 48MP triple rear cameras, and top-end Snapdragon 855+ processor. As of now, OnePlus 7T is selling for below Rs 35,000, down from the launch price of Rs 37,999, which makes it a good deal to consider.

We said in our review that OnePlus 7T is a good upgrade for Android users, thanks to superior processing power, good cameras, battery that should easily last for a day. There’s also the newer circular rear camera design for those who care. OnePlus’s fast charge technology is another plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd