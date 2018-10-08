Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top deals on OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9, Vivo V9 Pro and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon will offer deals and discounts on some of the popular smartphone brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi during the sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon’s upcoming Great Indian Festival sale will kick off on October 10 and continue till October 15. During the sale, the e-retailer will provide deals and discounts on some of the leading smartphone brands. Consumers can avail 10 per cent discounts on purchases via SBI debit cards. In addition, Amazon will offer free mobile screen replacement and total damage protection plans starting at Re 1 during the sale period. Further, Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian festival sale on October 9 from 12 pm. Amazon has detailed discount offer preview on some of the popular smartphones that include OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Honor Play.

Here are the latest deals Amazon India will offer during its five-day festive sale-

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus 6 6GB RAM variant at Rs 29,999

During the sale, Amazon will offer the OnePlus 6 6GB RAM/64GB variant for a discount price of Rs 29,999 against the original price of Rs 34,999. Consumers can get free screen replacement worth Rs 12,000 and 10 per cent extra discount on SBI debit cards. In addition, users will be able to avail free 12 months insurance by Servify and up to Rs 2000 off on Idea 4G “Nirvana Rental” plans. OnePlus 6 made its debut in May this year for a price starting at Rs 34,999. The phone features a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with dual 16MP+20MP camera sensors. OnePlus 6 recently OxygenOS 9 based Android Pie update. The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery and supports in-house Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus 6 will be available at a discount price of Rs 29,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Samsung Galaxy S9 4GB RAM variant at Rs 42,990

Samsung’s flagship model, Galaxy S9 will also be available at a discounted price during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon in its preview offer listing revealed that the Galaxy S9 4GB RAM version will be available at a discount price of Rs 42,990. Users will get nine months no-cost EMI offer and guaranteed exchange price as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at an offer price of Rs 42,990

Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB model. The phone features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display and comes with a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP with OIS and variable aperture. The phone runs Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor and has IP68 rated water and dust resistance. It packs a 3,000mAh battery and sports AKG Acoustics tuned dual speakers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 17,990

The new Vivo V9 Pro will go on sale for the first time on October 10 exclusively on Amazon India. Under the Great Indian Festival sale, users will be able to grab the phone at a special price of Rs 17,990 against the launch price of Rs 19,990. Buyers can also get Jio benefits of up to Rs 4,050, total damage protection at Rs 49, one-time screen replacement and no cost EMI for up to 6 months. Vivo V9 Pro also bundles the extra 10 per cent discount on SBI debit cards.

Vivo V9 Pro will be available at a discount price of Rs 17,990

The phone was launched in India in September this year. It features a 6.3-inch full HD+ 19:9 notch-style display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Vivo V9 Pro sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. It is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Huawei Nova 3i at Rs 17,990

Huawei’s mid-range smartphone Nova 3i will be a part of Amazon’s upcoming sale as well. During the Great Indian Festival sale, the phone can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 17,990. Amazon will provide up to nine months no-cost EMI, free screen replacement worth of Rs 7,000 and guaranteed exchange price.

Huawei Nova 3i will witness a discount of Rs 3,000 during the sale

Huawei Nova 3i was launched in India for a price of Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone features a 6.3-inch FullHD+ FullView displays, with a notch on top and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It runs EMUI 8.2 based Android Oreo and packs a 3,340mAh battery. Huawei Nova 3i is powered by Kirin 710 processor. It sports 16MP+2MP dual rear camera lens and comes with AI features.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Moto G5s Plus 4GB RAM variant at Rs 9,999

The dual camera Moto smartphone, Moto G5s Plus will witness a discount of Rs 6,000 during the Great Indian Festival sale. As part of the sale, Amazon will offer the mid-range handset at a discount price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM model. Buyers can avail free screen replacement worth of Rs 7,000 and up to six months no-cost EMI as well.

Moto G5S Plus will be available at a discount price o Rs 9,999

Moto G5s Plus arrived in the Indian market for a price of Rs 15,999. Featuring 13MP dual camera lens, Moto G5s Plus carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display and packs a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging support.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 32GB storage model at Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 3GB RAM/32GB storage model will be up for grabs at an offer price of Rs 8,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. The phone will bundle exchange offer, no-cost EMI of up to six months and free screen replacement worth of Rs 4,000 as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be up for grabs at an offer price of Rs 8,999

The budget Xiaomi phone was introduced in India in June this year for a price starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model. The phone sports a Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 display. It comes with a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera set up. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that comes with AI features. Underneath the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5 based Android Oreo and carries a 3,080mAh battery.

