Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 series, Redmi 7, Samsung Note 9

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin from September 29 with deals listed on smartphones, accessories, and other categories. During the five-day sale, those who shop using their SBI Bank debit card can avail 10 per cent instant discount and there are other offers as well.

Among the most highlighted deals are OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy M30, which will likely get good discounts. Discounts on OnePlus 7 is not surprising given OnePlus is gearing up to launch OnePlus 7T on September 26.

OnePlus 7 is a flagship device that was unveiled in May this year with 48MP dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 855 processor and 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The starting price is Rs 32,999, though it will be available for less during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M30 is a mid-budget device, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,990. It has triple rear cameras, Infinity-U notched display and 5,000mAh battery.

There will be discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, Apple iPhone XR, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as well, though Amazon has not revealed deal prices as of now. OnePlus 7 Pro is slightly more high-end than OnePlus 7 with a 90Hz refresh rate display and triple cameras at the back.

Apple iPhone XR was announced last year as the most affordable model compared to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Ahead of iPhone 11 sale in India on September 27, discount on iPhone XR makes it a good buy. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the flagship from Samsung that launched in 2018 at Rs 67,900 for the base 128GB storage model. It comes with dual rear cameras, Exynos 9810 processor, 4,000mAh battery and more. But what sets it apart from the company’s Galaxy -S series is the support for S Pen stylus.

Redmi 7 is among the budget phones listed for discounts, though again, we will have to wait for the deal to be revealed. Redmi 7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999. It sports 6.26-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor, dual rear cameras, 4000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M10s will be available for Rs 8,999, while Galaxy M10 can be bought for Rs 7,999. Realme U1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are listed for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Amazon will reveal deals on smartphones from different brands on different days. For instance, deals on Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo phones will be unveiled on September 25, while that on Huawei and OnePlus 7 series, as well as accessories, will be revealed on September 26.