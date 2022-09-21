Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Samsung has officially unveiled several offers on premium, mid-range and budget devices. The South-Korean smartphone maker is offering huge discounts on the Galaxy S series of phones as well as the Galaxy M series. Here, we will take a look at some of the best deals offered by Samsung.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Launched in September 2020, the Indian version of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and sports a 6.5-inch 120Hz HDR10+ Super AMOLED screen. Running on Android out of the box, the phone is upgradable to One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

It has a triple camera setup on the back that comprises of a 12MP primary sensor backed by an 8MP lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Currently, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant can be bought for Rs 29,999.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. Running on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone has a quad camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary sensor, 10MP periscope telephoto lens,10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The base variant of the phone is currently available for Rs 99,999.

Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 is the smaller cousin of the S22 Ultra. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and sports a 6.1-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. The back of the phone houses a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging with the base variant is priced at Rs 62,999.

Galaxy M53

Released in April this year, the Galaxy M53 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen. It has a quad camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The phone starts from Rs 21,999.

Galaxy M33

Backed by an Exynos 1280, the Galaxy M33 is a budget phone that features a 6.6-inch 120Hz TFT LCD display. It runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a quad camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide lens, 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M33 starts from Rs 14,449.

Galaxy M32 Prime Edition

The Galaxy M32 Prime Edition has a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and has a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone has a 6,000mAh battery and offers 15W fast charging. It starts from Rs 11,499.