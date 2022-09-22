Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Flagship smartphones under Rs 55,000

If you are looking for a premium smartphone, then this might be the best time of the year to buy one. With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales starting in less than 24 hours, here are some of the best phones you can buy for under Rs 55,000.

OnePlus 10T

Launched in August this year, the OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and features a 6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. Running on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, it has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro sensor.

The OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W charging and is currently available on Amazon. The base variant offering 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas the 12GB/256GB version can be bought for Rs 54,999. If you can spend Rs 1,000 extra, you can go for the 16GB/256GB version that costs Rs 55,999.

Full Review | OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and sports a 6.1-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display. It runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and has a triple camera setup that comprises a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The Galaxy S22 has a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25 fast charging. Available on Amazon, the 8GB/128GB version is priced at Rs 52,999.

iPhone 13

Launched in September last year, the iPhone 13 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which can be also found on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Running on iOS 15 out of the box, it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR HDR10 OLED screen.

The iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It has a 3,240mAh battery that supports 15W MagSafe fast wireless charging. The base variant of the phone offering 128GB of internal storage is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 54,990.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 6.73-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display. Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone has a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera, 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

It has a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 8GB/256GB version is available on Amazon and can be bought for Rs 54,999

Full Review | Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Speccing up to take on the flagships

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Launched earlier this month, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has a 6.67-inch 144Hz HDR10+ OLED screen. It runs on Android out of the box and is the first phone to offer a 200MP camera which is backed by a 12MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

Advertisement

The phone is backed by a 4,610mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. You can buy the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra from Flipkart for Rs 54,999.