Amazon Freedom Sale from August 7: Offers to expect on mobiles, smart TVs, headphones and more

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 starts next week on August 7 and as always the company will offer discounts across a range of products on its website. One major area of focus will be smartphones, and other consumer electronics items. The Amazon Freedom sale is annual event, which takes place around Independence Day. Flipkart also hosts a similar kind of sale around the same time period.

Amazon’s Freedom Sale will open first for its Prime members, with deals being made available on August 7 at 12 noon. For regular users, Amazon’s Freedom Sale starts at midnight on August 8. The e-commerce website will be offering 10 per cent instant discount across products for those using SBI’s credit card. Other offers will be EMI on debit card, cashback for Amazon Pay and no cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv.

Amazon already has a teaser page ready for deals on the Freedom sale with details about what to expect on some smartphones. Here’s a quick look at the upcoming offers, discounts.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Offers on mobile phones

The teaser website mentions that premium smartphones will be available with discounts worth up to Rs 20,000 during the offer period. Keep in mind that this number usually is combing a number of discounts, extra off on exchanging another smartphone, etc and getting an actual discount of Rs 20,000 might not be a possibility.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will have a no-cost EMI payment option during the Freedom sale, and it looks like Amazon will offer an additional instant discount over the regular exchange value. The MRP of the phone will remain Rs 48,999, which is the price for the starting variant.

Both the Galaxy M40 and Oppo K3 are mentioned at a best price of Rs 19,990. However, the launch price for both phones was the same, so it is unclear what the discount or the deal will be for customers. The new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with the popup selfie camera will also be offered on sale for the first time during Amazon’s Freedom Sale.

While premium phones might not really have a discount, budget friendly phones will have some offers,which could make them a lot more interesting for customers. The teaser website also mentions some phones will be made available at their lowest price ever.

This includes the Redmi Y3, which has a 32MP front camera, Redmi 7, the older Mi A2, the Galaxy M30 and M20, Oppo A7, Redmi 6A, Galaxy M20, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme U1, Honor View 20 and others. But the discounted price is not yet clear for this one.

Exchange offers will available on Oppo Reno, Galaxy Note 9 and the new Galaxy S10, Vivo V15 among the more premium phones.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Offers on Smart TVs, headphones, accessories, laptops, smartwatches

While mobiles tend to be the centre of attention in these sales, it is also a good time to get discounts on other accessories like headphones, smartwatches and covers as well. Amazon will also have offers on products like laptops for those who are looking for upgrade.

Smart TVs will also be up on discounts with Amazon promising up to 50 per cent off. For instance, Samsung’s Full HD IPS TV in 43-inches will be start at around Rs 20,000 going, which will be more than 50 per cent discount. TCL’s Smart TVs will be available for under Rs 20,000. An LG 4K could be priced in the Rs 50,000 price range during the sale.