Amazon Freedom Sale to begin from August 9: Top deals on OnePlus 6, Galaxy Note 8, and more

The ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ will commence on August 9. The four-day sale will begin from 12 am on August 9 and continue till 11:59 pm on August 12. As part of the sale, the e-commerce site will offer more than 20,000 deals across varied products including smartphones, major appliances, fashion, TVs and more. Users will witness new launches and offers, deals across brands like OnePlus, Huawei, Samsung Vivo, JBL, LG, Casio and more. In addition, SBI credit and debit cardholders will get an additional cashback offer on 10 per cent during the Amazon Freedom sale. Prospective buyers will also be eligible for EMI payments on debit cards from select banks.

Amazon in its landing page mentioned that the Freedom Sale will provide up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories and 50 per cent discount on consumer electronics. The e-retailer also teased exchange offers in its ‘Sneak Peek’ page citing discounts on smartphones including launches. The online marketplace teases that there will be exchange discounts on models such as the OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Moto G6, Vivo Nex, Realme 1 6GB version, Huawei P20 Lite, Nokia 6.1, Oppo F7, Honor 7C, Moto E5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, 10.or G, Oppo F5, and LG V30+ among other handsets. The sale will also witness the launch of a new smartphone the Honor Play.

Users will get up to 75 discount on power banks, a 20 per cent discount on Bluetooth headphones and a minimum of 50 per cent discount on chargers. Among other offers, Amazon will be providing up to Rs 25,000 discount on laptops, 55 per cent discount on digital cameras, 60 per cent discount on headphones and up to 40 per cent discount on smartwatches. Further, the e-retail will host contest during Freedom Sale as well whereby users can grab a OnePlus 6, iPhone X, JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth speaker, MacBook Air, GoPro Hero 5, HTC Vive, Nikon D5300, and, HTC Vive upon participation.

There will be some “great discounts” on Amazon products as well that include Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle during Amazon Freedom sale. In addition, Amazon Prime members will be able to grab some ‘exclusive deals’ and discounts.

