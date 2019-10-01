Amazon, Flipkart sales: Best mobiles under Rs 15k from Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung M30

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales will go on till October 4. Thanks to deals on mobiles across different price points, it happens to be the right time to buy a new smartphone. Those waiting to buy an affordable smartphone can consider options like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30, or Motorola One Vision, which are available for under Rs 15,000. More budget mobile options include Oppo F11 Pro, and Lenovo K10 Note.

In addition, Amazon is offering 10 per cent or up to Rs 10,000 instant discount to users who purchase using SBI Card. The 10 per cent instant discount offer is valid for Axis Bank and ICICI credit card users on Flipkart. We take a look at the list of top phones to buy under Rs 15,000 during the sale period on the e-commerce platforms:

Xiaomi Mi Redmi Note 7 Pro at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available starting at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM option instead of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM model can be bought for Rs 13,999 after a discount of Rs 3,000 on the original launch price of Rs 16,999. The storage of both models is 64GB. There’s also the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which is available at Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is among the top budget options to consider given it comes with 48MP dual cameras at the back, a Full HD+ resolution display, Snapdragon 675 processor, and a 4,000Ah battery that should easily last for around a day and a half with moderate usage. Redmi Note 7 Pro is also splash-resistant, thanks to P2i coating.

The phone has a lot of positives, we observed in our review. It gets an improved glass body design when compared to its predecessor and the performance is also smooth.

Samsung Galaxy M30 at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, though it is selling at Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant also gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 16,999. There is also the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant at Rs 9,999, though it does not get any discounts.

Among the key features of Samsung Galaxy M30 is it offers a triple camera system in the under Rs 15,000 price range, a combination of 13MP+5MP+5MP sensors. Other specifications include 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

In our review, we like the attractive build, design, brilliant display and long battery life on Galaxy M30. But the camera performance and general performance of the device are okay.

Motorola One Vision at a price of Rs 14,999

There is only the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option for Motorola One Vision and it is available for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 19,999. Motorola One Vision is powered by Android One so those looking for a stock Android experience can consider the device. It has an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display, 48MP dual rear camera setup, and Dolby Atmos sound.

The phone surely stands out in the crowd, thanks to a tall body design and punch-hole screen and we also liked the performance, screen, speaker and the camera, which offers optical image stabilisation (OIS). The low-light photography is quite nice for a mid-range smartphone. However, battery life disappointed.

Lenovo K10 Note at a starting price of Rs 11,999

The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant of Lenovo K10 Note gets Rs 2,000 off and will be available at Rs 11,999. There is a discount of Rs 1,000 on the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model, which can be bought at Rs 14,999.

Lenovo K10 Note was launched alongside the company’s A6 Note and flagship Z6 Pro in India. The highlight is 2X optical zoom in the triple camera setup, which is a combination of 16MP+5MP+8MP sensors. The company says the camera has been developed with more than 300 camera optimisations.

Lenovo K10 Note is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 4,050 mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.3-inch dewdrop screen and sports a unibody design.

Oppo F11 Pro at a starting price of Rs 14,990

Oppo F11 Pro gets a huge discount of Rs 10,000 and will be available for Rs 14,990 instead of launch price of Rs 24,990. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone has motorised pop-up selfie camera, which is also its USP. Other specifications include Helio P70 processor and 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charge.

Oppo F11 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone on the market that offers a motorised pop-up camera for those interested. It comes with a bezel-less display and 48MP dual rear cameras.