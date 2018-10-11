Amazon, Flipkart offers: Top deals on Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Moto X4, more mobiles under Rs 15,000

Amazon, Flipkart Sale 2018 Offers: Top deals on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more phones under Rs 15,000.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2018, Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale 2018 Today Offers: Amazon and Flipkart festive sales are live with deals, discounts on a range of products including mobile phones. During ‘The Flipkart Big Billion Days’ sale from October 10 to October 14, people using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards for purchase can avail 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 2,500 as well as no cost EMI and additional Rs 2,500 off on transactions of Rs 40,000. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will be held from October 10 and will continue till October 15. SBI debit card users get 10 per cent instant discount. Other offers are listed as well.

Let us take a look at the best deals on smartphones under Rs 15,000 on Amazon and Flipkart:

Flipkart top deals on smartphones under Rs 15,000

Nokia 6.1 Plus at a price of Rs 14,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus is available at a price of Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999. It ships with Qualcomm 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. We liked the design, which has a classic appeal as well as the stock Android approach and the speaker. Though there is no ‘wow’ factor in Nokia 6.1 Plus, the performance is not disappointing. Read our full review of Nokia 6.1 Plus here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB RAM) is available for Rs 12,999, down from the price of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant gets Rs 2,000 off and is selling at a price of Rs 14,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the best options for under Rs 15,000, thanks to a good performance, impressive dual cameras, and a bigger 5,99-inches 18:9 aspect ratio display. The phone is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery, which is another positive. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 here.

Honor 9N at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Honor 9N is listed for a price of Rs 9,999 for the base storage model wil 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The original price is Rs 11,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Honor 9N was launched at a price of Rs 13,999, but is available at Rs 11,999 during the sale. Honor 9N has an attention-grabbing design which we rarely see in a mid-range smartphone and build quality of the phone is the highlight.

It is suitable for heavy-duty games like Tekken and we did not encounter any lag or overheating issues during our review period. The dual rear cameras on the Honor 9N is a mixed bag. Read our full review of Honor 9N here.

Amazon top deals on smartphones under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi Mi A2 at a price of Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India at a price of Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. It is listed on the e-commerce site for Rs 14,999 with Rs 2,000 off. Mi A2 is a good option for people looking for good dual-rear cameras, stock Android and a decent performance for under Rs 20,000. Read our full review of Xiaomi Mi A2 here.

Moto X4 at a price of Rs 13,900

Moto X4, which stands out for its stunning looks, performance and battery, will be available at a price of Rs 13,900 during the sale. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone was launched at Rs 22,999. The phone looks premium even though this is a mid-end phone. Moto X4 features glass on the front and back, and this is all sandwiched together by a metal frame. Moto X4 is one of the few phones to come with IP68 rating in the mid-range, which makes it both water and dust resistant. The camera may not be comparable to the competition, as we observed in our review. Read our full review of Moto X4 here.

Realme 1 at a price of Rs 10,490

Realme 1 can be bought at a price of Rs 10,490 during the sale, down from Rs 10,990. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. In our review, we said Realme 1 is a serious challenger to Redmi Note 5 as the phone has one of the best cameras in the price range, a good processor and battery that lasts easily for a day. This is a phone that you can flaunt, thanks to a diamond cutting reflection effect design on the back. Read our full review of Realme 1 here.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime at a price of Rs 10,990

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (4GB RAM+64GB storage) is available at a price of Rs 10,990, down from Rs 14,990. In our review, we said the performance and display are okay but the Galaxy On7 Prime will have a tough time standing against the competition as it lacks the ‘wow’ factor even with Samsung Pay Mini or Samsung Mall app feature on board. Read our full review of Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime here.

