Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sale 2020: Phones with up to Rs 40,000 discount

With Diwali around the corner, e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart have already announced their respective 2020 festive season sales. Smartphones are a highly designed category, and in recent years, both Amazon and Flipkart have offered fantastic deals on smartphones. This year, we are expecting premium smartphones to cost a lot less during the festive season sales. Here is a list of smartphones that are available with up to Rs 40,000 discounts.

Motorola Razr (2019)

The Motorola Razr (2019) is available at a discounted price of Rs 84,999 on Flipkart. The foldable device was launched in India for Rs 1,24,999. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 40,000 on this Motorola phone. There is also up to Rs 14,850 exchange offer, and a no-cost EMI option of Rs 3,542 per month. One can also avail bank card offers to get the handset at a much lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available for as low as Rs 49,999, which is a very tempting deal considering the specifications and features you get for it. Interestingly, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 14,850 off on the exchange of your old phone, which makes the deal merrier. For the mentioned price, you will be getting the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It was previously available in India with a price label of Rs 73,999. This price was for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. So, basically, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 24,000 on Samsung Galaxy S20+. If you opt for Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, then you will get an even more discount of up to Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is listed on Flipkart for as low as Rs 59,999. For the same price, you will get 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. During the Big Diwali sale 2020, Flipkart is also giving customers up to Rs 14,850 discount on exchange of your phone. This will further lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, but the exchange price will depend on how decent is your current phone. There is also a no-cost EMI option. The device made its debut in India with a price label of Rs 79,999. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 20,000.

iPhone SE 2020

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone SE 2020 is available for Rs 32,999, down from Rs 42,500. You are getting Rs 9,501 off on this iPhone and for the mentioned price, Flipkart is selling the 64GB storage model. There is also up to Rs 14,350 exchange offer, EMI options, and a few bank card offers too. The latter includes up to Rs 1,500 discount offer on Axis Bank Credit Card.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India is set at Rs 46,999, down from Rs 49,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It should be noted that this is not a temporary discount and you are getting a permanent price cut of Rs 3,000 on the gaming phone via Flipkart. To recall, you get a Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and comes with AirTrigger 3 system. There is a triple rear camera setup as well.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is currently selling for Rs 22,499, down from Rs 24,999. This clearly suggests that you are getting a Rs 2,500 discount on Amazon. There is also flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on Citi, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. This means that you can buy the Samsung Galaxy M51 for less than Rs 20,000. To recall, this smartphone features an AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 730G SoC, quad rear camera setup, and more. This is the only phone in the world to have a massive 7,000mAh battery under the hood.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

If your budget is a little lower than 20,000, then you can opt for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. This device is being sold for Rs 13,999. This is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. To recall, this Realme phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The device has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can be bought for Rs 15,999 via Amazon and Mi.com. Previously, the same phone was available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the handset offers a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 720 SoC, and a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The setup also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel front camera.

